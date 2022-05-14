Connect with us

How to watch and follow the Copenhagen Marathon 2022?

You can watch and follow live online and television streaming coverage from the Copenhagen Marathon 2022 on Sunday, 15 May. Live results and other updates will also be available.

Published

The Copenhagen Marathon 2022, which is part of the 2022 World Athletics label road race series, will be live streamed on Sunday (15) and you can watch and follow all the action from the Denmark capital.

Live streaming and television broadcast from 43rd Copenhagen Marathon will begin at 9:30 am local time / 3:30 am ET on Islands Brygge with Eurosport 2 providing the action from 9:15 am to 12:30 pm local time.

For those viewing in the United States, RunnerSpace.com will be the exclusive broadcast partner for USA & Canadian +PLUS subscribers. Subscribe to RunnerSpace +PLUS today and enjoy!

Additionally, you can also stream the race on Via Discovery+ (9:15 am to 12:30 pm) and using the CPH Marathon app (free for iOS and Android) (9:30 am – 4:00 pm). Fans on location will also be able to follow the race on the big screen at the start/finish area on Islands Brygge. Live Results will be here

Copenhagen Marathon 2022 Schedule

Time43rd Copenhagen MarathonLocation: Islands Brygge, DK-2300 Copenhagen
7:30 amStart & finish area opening
The start and finish area accommodates runners facilities such as baggage storage, info desk, changing facilities, toilets, etc.
8:45 – 9:15Welcome
Speakers welcome runners and spectators and provide practical information. Grand stands are open for everybody.
9:15 – 9:30Opening ceremony and elite presentation
Official welcome and opening speeches.
Race favorites are introduced at the starting line.
9:15 – 12:30Live transmission & entertainment
The race is live transmitted at Eurosport 2 and streamed via Discovery+ and the Copenhagen Marathon app.
9:3043rd Copenhagen Marathon race start
The 43rd Copenhagen Marathon is launched and the participants set out onto the 42.195 km course through Copenhagen.
9:15 – 3:00 pmBig screen, entertainment and power zones
The entire course will boast lots of entertainment zones and music for runners and spectators.
Explore the course and find the best cheering spots
11:35 – 11:45Male winner crosses the finish line
The male winners of the Copenhagen Marathon to cross the finish line followed by the male winner of the Danish national championships
11:55 – 12:05Female winner crosses the finish line
The winner of the women’s race to cross the finish line.
The female winner of the Danish national championships is expected to finish between 12:05 – 12:15.
12:15 am43rd Copenhagen Marathon winner ceremony 
The Copenhagen Marathon winners (1-2-3 M/W) are awarded on stage.
12:45 pmDanish National Championships prize ceremony
Winners of the Danish National Championships (1-2-3 M/W and teams) are awarded on stage.
12:30 pm – 4:00 pmCelebration & recovery
Participants can enjoy a variaty of recovery supplies and have a free celebration photo taken at the finish line. You can take a bath or a free swim in Halfdansgade harbour bathing zone.
4:00 pmEvent ends
The last finishers are welcomed at the finish line. Thank you for participating and see you back for the 44th Copenhagen Marathon in 2023.

Elite start list
Elite A Men
Bib Name Country Club Personal Best NC
1 Daniel Kipchumba KEN 59:06* Half-marathon PB
2 Kiprotich Kirui KEN 2:08:48
3 Edwin Kimaiyo KEN 2:09:12
5 Husen Mohammed ETH 2:09:53
6 Luke Kibet KEN 2:08:45
7 Martin Musau UGA 2:10:15
8 Benjamin Malot KEN 63:01* Halfmarathon PB
9 Thijs Mathisen Nijhuis DEN Viborg AM 2:10:57 DM
10 Henok Tesfaye ERI 2:10:08
11 Yohans Mekasha ETH 2:15:15
12 Paul Eyanae KEN 2:15:28
14 Terefa Debela ETH 2:10:15
15 Samuel Kiplimo KEN 2:09:41
16 Kibrom Weldemicael ERI 2:09:36
17 Berhane Tsegay ERI
19 Bekele Muluneh Pace ETH
20 Jacob Simonsen Pace DEN
37 Abebe Addisu Pace ETH
38 Asmund Biesbjerg Pace DEN
39 Christopher Meulengracht Pace DEN
108 Yolo Nikolov BUL

Elite A Women
Bib Name Country Club Personal Best NC
21 Hela Kiprob KEN 2:21:27
22 Gladys Chesir KEN 2:24:51
23 Muluhabt Tsega ETH 2:25:48
24 Linah Cheruto KEN 70:22* Halfmarathon PB
25 Yenenesh Dejene ETH 73:59
26 Meselech Alemayehu ETH
27 Melkam Wale ETH 72:42* Halfmarathon PB
28 Pascalia Jepkogei KEN 2:33:28
29 Agnes Keino KEN 75:04* Halfmarathon PB
30 Zinah Senbeta ETH 2:30:29
31 Militsa Mircheva BUL 2:35:03

