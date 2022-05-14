How to watch and follow the Copenhagen Marathon 2022?

The Copenhagen Marathon 2022, which is part of the 2022 World Athletics label road race series, will be live streamed on Sunday (15) and you can watch and follow all the action from the Denmark capital.

Live streaming and television broadcast from 43rd Copenhagen Marathon will begin at 9:30 am local time / 3:30 am ET on Islands Brygge with Eurosport 2 providing the action from 9:15 am to 12:30 pm local time.

For those viewing in the United States, RunnerSpace.com will be the exclusive broadcast partner for USA & Canadian +PLUS subscribers. Subscribe to RunnerSpace +PLUS today and enjoy!

Additionally, you can also stream the race on Via Discovery+ (9:15 am to 12:30 pm) and using the CPH Marathon app (free for iOS and Android) (9:30 am – 4:00 pm). Fans on location will also be able to follow the race on the big screen at the start/finish area on Islands Brygge. Live Results will be here

Copenhagen Marathon 2022 Schedule

Time 43rd Copenhagen MarathonLocation: Islands Brygge, DK-2300 Copenhagen 7:30 am Start & finish area opening

The start and finish area accommodates runners facilities such as baggage storage, info desk, changing facilities, toilets, etc. 8:45 – 9:15 Welcome

Speakers welcome runners and spectators and provide practical information. Grand stands are open for everybody. 9:15 – 9:30 Opening ceremony and elite presentation

Official welcome and opening speeches.

Race favorites are introduced at the starting line. 9:15 – 12:30 Live transmission & entertainment

The race is live transmitted at Eurosport 2 and streamed via Discovery+ and the Copenhagen Marathon app. 9:30 43rd Copenhagen Marathon race start

The 43rd Copenhagen Marathon is launched and the participants set out onto the 42.195 km course through Copenhagen. 9:15 – 3:00 pm Big screen, entertainment and power zones

The entire course will boast lots of entertainment zones and music for runners and spectators.

Explore the course and find the best cheering spots 11:35 – 11:45 Male winner crosses the finish line

The male winners of the Copenhagen Marathon to cross the finish line followed by the male winner of the Danish national championships 11:55 – 12:05 Female winner crosses the finish line

The winner of the women’s race to cross the finish line.

The female winner of the Danish national championships is expected to finish between 12:05 – 12:15. 12:15 am 43rd Copenhagen Marathon winner ceremony

The Copenhagen Marathon winners (1-2-3 M/W) are awarded on stage. 12:45 pm Danish National Championships prize ceremony

Winners of the Danish National Championships (1-2-3 M/W and teams) are awarded on stage. 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm Celebration & recovery

Participants can enjoy a variaty of recovery supplies and have a free celebration photo taken at the finish line. You can take a bath or a free swim in Halfdansgade harbour bathing zone. 4:00 pm Event ends

The last finishers are welcomed at the finish line. Thank you for participating and see you back for the 44th Copenhagen Marathon in 2023.

Elite start list

Elite A Men

Bib Name Country Club Personal Best NC

1 Daniel Kipchumba KEN 59:06* Half-marathon PB

2 Kiprotich Kirui KEN 2:08:48

3 Edwin Kimaiyo KEN 2:09:12

5 Husen Mohammed ETH 2:09:53

6 Luke Kibet KEN 2:08:45

7 Martin Musau UGA 2:10:15

8 Benjamin Malot KEN 63:01* Halfmarathon PB

9 Thijs Mathisen Nijhuis DEN Viborg AM 2:10:57 DM

10 Henok Tesfaye ERI 2:10:08

11 Yohans Mekasha ETH 2:15:15

12 Paul Eyanae KEN 2:15:28

14 Terefa Debela ETH 2:10:15

15 Samuel Kiplimo KEN 2:09:41

16 Kibrom Weldemicael ERI 2:09:36

17 Berhane Tsegay ERI

19 Bekele Muluneh Pace ETH

20 Jacob Simonsen Pace DEN

37 Abebe Addisu Pace ETH

38 Asmund Biesbjerg Pace DEN

39 Christopher Meulengracht Pace DEN

108 Yolo Nikolov BUL

Elite A Women

Bib Name Country Club Personal Best NC

21 Hela Kiprob KEN 2:21:27

22 Gladys Chesir KEN 2:24:51

23 Muluhabt Tsega ETH 2:25:48

24 Linah Cheruto KEN 70:22* Halfmarathon PB

25 Yenenesh Dejene ETH 73:59

26 Meselech Alemayehu ETH

27 Melkam Wale ETH 72:42* Halfmarathon PB

28 Pascalia Jepkogei KEN 2:33:28

29 Agnes Keino KEN 75:04* Halfmarathon PB

30 Zinah Senbeta ETH 2:30:29

31 Militsa Mircheva BUL 2:35:03