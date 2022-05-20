Connect with us

How to watch Diamond League Meeting in Birmingham?

Where to watch the 2022 Diamond League Meeting in Birmingham on Saturday? You can watch all the live streaming coverage free on YouTube!.

The 2022 Wanda Diamond League series will continue on Saturday (21) with the Diamond League Meeting in Birmingham and you can watch all the live streaming coverage online.

The live action will be on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page starting at 8:00 am ET with the main program slated to begin with the women’s 400m hurdles. The women’s discus will start at 8:21 am. Results, live updates, order of events and entry lists.

For the viewers in the United States, you can watch the live broadcast on NBC Sports with Peacock Premium also streaming the action live.

READ MORE: Fraser-Pryce, Miller-Uibo lead strong 200m field at 2022 Prefontaine Classic

Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has pulled out of the meeting this weekend, but eight reigning individual Olympic champions will be among the athletes facing the starter as they continue preparations for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Canada’s Andre De Grasse, Germany’s Malaika Mihambo, Katerina Stefanidi of Greece, Katie Nageotte and Valarie Allman of USA, as well as Hansle Parchment and Omar McLeod of Jamaica, are among the leading athletes down to feature at Birmingham’s newly renovated Alexander Stadium.

Also on the list of stars are British record-holder Dina Asher-Smith, Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson and American Gabby Thomas who will face off in the women’s 100m.

Where to Watch the Diamond League Meeting in Birmingham

TerritoriesBroadcaster
Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western SaharaSupersport (English) / Canal+ (French)
ArgentinaTeleRed
AustraliaFox Sports
Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, LithuaniaTV3 (SIA)
Balkans: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, SloveniaSportklub
BelgiumVRT
BrazilGlobo / Newco – Band Sport
BulgariaA1 – Sport Max
Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin IslandsFlow Sports
ChinaCCTV
Czech RepublicCeska Televize
DenmarkNENT
FinlandMTV
France / MonacoSportall / AthleTV
GermanySky Deutschland
Greece / CyprusTAF / ERT
IndiaViacom 18
IsraelCharlton
Italy and the Vatican CitySky / Rai
HungaryMTVA
MacauTDM
Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican RepublicSky Mexico
NetherlandsZiggo Sports / NOS
New ZealandSpark
NorwayNRK
PolandPolsat
PortugalSport TV Portugal
SingaporeStarhub
South KoreaKBS
SlovakiaRTV
SpainMovistar
SwedenC More-TV4 / SVT
SwitzerlandSRG
ThailandCineplex / Mono
TurkeySsport
United Kingdom, Guernsey, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man- audio BBC Service overseasBBC
UkraineSentana
USANBC Sports
VietnamSCTV
Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, VenezuelaWanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook

