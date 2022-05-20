How to watch Diamond League Meeting in Birmingham?

The 2022 Wanda Diamond League series will continue on Saturday (21) with the Diamond League Meeting in Birmingham and you can watch all the live streaming coverage online.

The live action will be on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page starting at 8:00 am ET with the main program slated to begin with the women’s 400m hurdles. The women’s discus will start at 8:21 am. Results, live updates, order of events and entry lists.

For the viewers in the United States, you can watch the live broadcast on NBC Sports with Peacock Premium also streaming the action live.

Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has pulled out of the meeting this weekend, but eight reigning individual Olympic champions will be among the athletes facing the starter as they continue preparations for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Canada’s Andre De Grasse, Germany’s Malaika Mihambo, Katerina Stefanidi of Greece, Katie Nageotte and Valarie Allman of USA, as well as Hansle Parchment and Omar McLeod of Jamaica, are among the leading athletes down to feature at Birmingham’s newly renovated Alexander Stadium.

Also on the list of stars are British record-holder Dina Asher-Smith, Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson and American Gabby Thomas who will face off in the women’s 100m.

Where to Watch the Diamond League Meeting in Birmingham