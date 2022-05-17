How to watch Lamont Jacobs make outdoor season debut at 2022 Savona?

SAVONA, Italy — Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs is set to make his 2022 outdoor debut on Wednesday (18) when he comes in the men’s 100 meters at the 11° Meeting International Citta’ Di Savona in Italy.

The meeting, which is part of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour – Challenger, will be streamed live on Atletica.tv and you can also follow all the live results and updates here. You can also watch it live on Rai Sport.

The coverage starts at 10:20 am ET for those viewing in the United States.

Jacobs, who enjoyed a very fruitful indoor season, which ended with the World Indoor Championships 60m title in March, was slated to open his outdoor campaign at the Kip Keino Classic Tour meeting in Kenya, earlier this month, but the Italian was forced to withdraw from the meeting with a stomach problem.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old will race from heat one where he will take on Frenchman Jimmy Vicaut with the hope of advancing to the final.

Jacobs also opened his outdoor season in 2021 at the Savona meeting when he clocked a then-personal best and national record of 9.95 seconds.

He eventually went on to smash that Italian record en route to clocking 9.80 seconds to claim the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last summer.

Lorenzo Patta of Italy who ran a PB of 10.13 secs to win last year’s 11° Meeting International Citta’ Di Savona men’s 100m title, returns this year to challenge for the top spot again.

Jacobs didn’t run the final last year.

Matteo Melluzzo of Italy and Arthur Gue Cissé of the Ivory Coast are also back to take part in this year’s meeting, with Mouhamadou Fall of France lining up as well.

Two-time Olympic 4x100m relay bronze medalist Daryll Neita of Great Britain and European Indoor 60m bronze medalist Jamile Samuel from The Netherlands, lead the women’s 100m field.

Salomé Kora of Switzerland who was part of the 4x100m relay team that finished fourth at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, is also on the starting list for the women’s 100m.

Neita will also contest the 200m, along with Samuel and Olympic 400m silver medalist Marileidy Paulino from the Dominican Republic who is coming off an impressive win over a strong field over 400m at the Doha Diamond League meeting earlier this month.

Elsewhere, three-time European silver medalist Anna Ryzhykova of Ukraine headlines the women’s 400m hurdles field, while Olympic finalist Thea LaFond of Dominica heads the entrants for the women’s triple jump and two-time world champion David Storl leads a strong men’s shot put field.