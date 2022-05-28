How to watch Prefontaine Classic 2022: Day 2

The Prefontaine Classic 2022, the third meeting in the 2022 Wanda Diamond League series continues on Saturday, and yes you can watch the live broadcast on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page and other streaming platforms and television channels on Saturday (28). Following live and updated, schedule, start lists, and results here.

Teasing action began with a lively schedule on Friday night, which included the women’s high jump and discus throw, as well as the men’s pole vault, while the USATF 10,000m Championships 2022 also shared the spotlight under the lights.

Read more: USATF 10 000m Championships 2022 Results at Prefontaine Classic 2022

A host of Olympic and world champions, including Jamaican sprint aces Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, plus Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, as well as global stars Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain, USA’s Erriyon Knighton and Emma Coburn, are in Eugene for this year’s meeting and they are eager to test their respective forms against some of the best in the world.

Saturday’s schedule starts with a non-Diamond League men’s 1500m race at 12:29 local time which is 3:29 pm ET, before the Diamond League schedule gets going at 4:04 pm ET with the men’s 400m hurdles.

The women’s 100m dash is expected to provide the featured highlight with five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah leading a star-studded field that also includes Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson, world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith and American Sha’Carri Richardson.

Thompson-Herah owns the meeting record after flashing to a stunning 10.54 seconds performance last year to destroy a world-class field.

Although the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page will provide a live stream today, the coverage will not be available in all territories.

The stream is available if you are viewing from the following countries: Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela

For the fans viewing in the United States, you can watch the live coverage on CNBC from 4:00 pm ET, with NBC and NBC Sports live coverage starting at 4:30 pm ET.

Those viewing from the Caribbean nations, including Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, US Virgin Islands, and The Bahamas, can watch the action live on Flow Sports. BBC will provide coverage for those in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.