How to watch Sound Running Track Meet? Ingebrigtsen to run 5000m

The 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level series continues on Friday night with the “2022 Sound Running Track Meet” to be held at JSerra Catholic high school in San Juan Capistrano, California and you can watch live streaming coverage online for a small fee.

The meeting, which takes place at the San Juan Capistrano JSerra track and field stadium will cost USD$5.99 for the live streaming access, presented by On Running, as a number of top national and club athletes continue their season preparations. PURCHASE PPV To Watch Live Streaming. Follow Live Results Here. Live coverage begins at 5:20 pm PT / 8:20 pm ET.

Several athletes from standout clubs and affiliates, such as Brooks Beasts, Reebok Boston Track Club, Oregon Track Club, Tracksmith, Under Armour District Track Club, Union Athletics Club, and On Athletics Club, will go head to head in the 800m, 1500m, 5000m, and 10000m.

In the men’s 5000m, Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway headlines a strong field that will aim to break the 13:06.73 world lead from Cooper Teare of USA.

Ingebrigtsen, who will open his outdoor season, following his second-place finish in the 1500m at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships in March, will hope to open his season with a strong performance on the California coast.

Olympian Joe Klecker, who finished fourth in last year’s race, has returned to compete again this season and he will try to improve his overall placing, while targeting the personal best of 13:06.67 he clocked at the meeting.

Two-time NCAA cross country national champion Conner Mantz and former Oregon and NCAA starman Edward Cheserek are also included in the lineup.

On the women’s side, Eritrean runner Weini Kelati, the third-place finisher in last year’s race, is back this year and she will be eyeing the top spot on Friday night.

The women’s 800m field at the 2022 Sound Running Track Meet includes last year’s champion Nia Akins, who should have her hands full against Tokyo Olympic Games 1500m finalist Cory McGee, while Hanna Green is back to race in the women’s 1500m against Canada’s Gabriela Debues-Stafford.

The Sound Running Track Meet Order of Events

Time in Pacific Time zone

5:20 pm – Women’s 800m Section 2

5:25 pm – Men’s 800m Section 2

5:30 pm – Men’s 1500m Section 4

5:39 pm – Women’s 1500m Section 3

5:47 pm – Men’s 1500m Section 3

5:55 pm – Women’s 1500m Section 2

6:04 pm – Men’s 1500m Section 2

6:12 pm – goodr Women’s 800m

6:17 pm – Men’s 800m

6:22 pm – APPAREL FOR THE SPORT Women’s 1500m

6:30 pm – ATHLETIC BREWING Men’s 1500m

6:40 pm – Women’s 5000m Section 2

7:00 pm – Men’s 5000m Section 2

7:20 pm – COROS Women’s 5000m

7:40 pm – OAC Men’s 5000m

7:58 pm – GLUKOS Women’s 10,000m

8:35 pm – PACERS Men’s 10,000m