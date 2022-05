How to watch the 2022 America East Outdoor Track and Field Championships?

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The 2022 America East Outdoor Track and Field Championships will continue on Sunday at the University of Vermont and yes, you can watch live streaming coverage at AmericaEast.tv and follow the live results on 8 May as well.

You can watch the live streaming coverage on the America East TV platform here: WATCH LIVE STREAMING | while you can follow all the updates and team scores using LIVE RESULTS link provided here. Read more: Final Standings: 2022 USATF Combined Events Championships; Hall, Scantling take titles

Live action at the 2022 America East Outdoor Track and Field Championships will continue on Sunday’s Day 2 at 9:00 a.m. with the remaining events of the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon.

Open event competition will get underway with field event action, starting at 10:30 a.m. with the men’s Discus Throw and women’s Shot Put finals before the focus moves to the track at 11:00 a.m. with the finals of the men’s 4x100m relay. The women’s race is scheduled to go off at 11:10 a.m.

UAlbany enters the 2022 America East Outdoor Track and Field Championships as the reigning champions in both men’s and women’s competition, and will be aiming to continue the championships success this year.

Day 2 2022 America East Outdoor Track and Field Championships

DAY 2: SUNDAY, MAY 8, 2022

9:00 a.m. Decathlon

*Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles

*Men’s Discus Throw

*Men’s Pole Vault

*Men’s Javelin Throw

*Men’s 1500 Meter

9:30 a.m. Heptathlon

*Women’s Long Jump

*Women’s Javelin Throw

*Women’s 800 Meter

10:30 a.m. Men’s Discus Throw Finals

10:30 a.m. Women’s Shot Put Finals

11:00 a.m. Men’s Triple Jump Finals

11:00 a.m. Women’s High Jump Finals

11:00 a.m. Men’s 4×100 Meter Relay Finals

11:10 a.m. Women’s 4×100 Meter Relay Finals

11:30 a.m. Men’s 1500 Meter Finals

11:45 a.m. Women’s 1500 Meter Finals

12:00 p.m. Men’s 400 Meter Finals

12:05 p.m. Women’s 400 Meter Finals

12:15 p.m. Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles Finals

12:25 p.m. Women’s 100 Meter Hurdles Finals

12:35 p.m. Men’s 800 Meter Finals

12:45 p.m. Women’s 800 Meter Finals

12:55 p.m. Men’s 100 Meter Finals

1:00 p.m. Men’s High Jump Finals

1:00 p.m. Women’s Triple Jump Finals

1:00 p.m. Women’s Discus Throw Finals

1:00 p.m. Men’s Shot Put Finals

1:00 p.m. Women’s 100 Meter Finals

1:10 p.m. Men’s 400 Meter Hurdles Finals

1:20 p.m. Women’s 400 Meter Hurdles Finals

1:30 p.m. Men’s 200 Meter Finals

1:35 p.m. Women’s 200 Meter Finals

1:45 p.m. Men’s 5000 Meter Finals

2:05 p.m. Women’s 5000 Meter Finals

2:30 p.m. Men’s 4×800 Meter Relay Finals

2:40 p.m. Women’s 4×800 Meter Relay Finals

2:50 p.m. Men’s 4×400 Meter Relay Finals

3:00 p.m. Women’s 4×400 Meter Relay Finals