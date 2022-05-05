How to watch the 2022 Arkansas Twilight meeting?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — You can watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Arkansas Twilight meeting on Friday, 6 May, on the SEC Network +. The meet is the final contest for the Razorbacks on their regular-season schedule ahead of the busy postseason, which starts this month.

Among the teams making the trip to Fayetteville to compete in the Arkansas Twilight are Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Arkansas State, Oklahoma City, Central Arkansas, John Brown, Lane, Langston, Arkansas-Little Rock, Memphis, Missouri State, Oral Roberts, Science & Arts, and Arkansas-Rich Mountain.

Live streaming coverage on Friday will get going at 5:00 p.m. CT / 6:00 pm ET, with live results and updates also available here. Don’t forget that you can also follow Day 1: 2022 USATF combined events championships; how to watch?

The men’s 4x100m relay will get the live webcasting competition underway, followed by the women’s contest at 5:05 pm. The women’s 3,000m is set to begin at 5:10 pm CT, and the men’s race is slated for 5:35 pm before the fast sprinting events start at 6:35 pm with the men’s and women’s 100m dashes.

Prior to the live streaming window, athletes will be in action from 12:00 pm in the women’s and men’s Hammer Throw finals. The field event competitions continue at 3:00 pm with the men’s Pole Vault, while the women’s Triple Jump is set for 4:45 pm and the men’s event down for 5:00 pm.

“It’s a big meet for us this weekend, even though it’s small,” said Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam on the school’s official website. “We need to get some performances out there, whether it’s confidence builders or qualifiers, we need to take a step forward.

“We just feel like we are a step behind everybody else right now due to the weather we had during the John McDonnell Invitational in April. So, this meet is really important for us and we’re hoping for good weather.

“We’ll compete [in the] 4×100 and 4×400, and our hurdlers are getting after it as well. I may even run some guys in the 1,500m, even though they compete at the conference meet next week.

“I just feel like we could use another race this weekend. This meet is just vital for us right now.”

Several Arkansas former stars are also scheduled to compete at the 2022 Arkansas Twilight on Friday, including Jarrion Lawson, Kemar Mowatt, Laquan Nairn, Erich Sullins, Marqueze Washington, and Hunter Woodhall.

Shamier Little, the 2015 world 400m hurdles silver medalist, will compete in the women’s 400m and 400m hurdles races.

2022 Arkansas Twilight meeting order of events schedule

Day Start Running Events Rnd

Friday 5:00 PM Men 4×100 M Relay Final

Friday 5:05 PM Women 4×100 M Relay Final

Friday 5:10 PM Men 3000 M Finals

Friday 5:20 PM Women 3000 M Finals

Friday 5:35 PM Men 3000 M Steeplechase Finals

Friday 5:50 PM Women 3000 M Steeplechase Finals

Friday 6:35 PM Men 100 M Finals

Friday 6:43 PM Women 100 M Finals

Friday 6:50 PM Men 400 M Finals

Friday 7:00 PM Women 400 M Finals

Friday 7:05 PM Men 110 M Hurdles Final

Friday 7:10 PM Women 100 M Hurdles Final

Friday 7:15 PM Men 800 M Finals

Friday 7:25 PM Women 800 M Finals

Friday 7:32 PM Men 200 M Finals

Friday 7:40 PM Women 200 M Finals

Friday 7:47 PM Men 400 M Hurdles Finals

Friday 7:52 PM Women 400 M Hurdles Final

Friday 7:55 PM Men 1500 M Finals

Friday 8:10 PM Women 1500 M Final

Friday 8:17 PM Men 4×400 M Relay Final

Friday 8:22 PM Women 4×400 M Relay Final

Day Start Field Events Rnd

Friday 12:00 PM Women Hammer Final

Friday 12:00 PM Men Hammer Final

Friday 3:00 PM Men Pole Vault Final

Friday 4:45 PM Women Triple Jump Finals

Friday 5:00 PM Men Triple Jump Finals

Friday 5:45 PM Women Javelin Finals

Friday 5:45 PM Men Javelin Finals

Friday 6:30 PM Women Pole Vault Finals

Friday 6:45 PM Women Long Jump Final

Friday 6:45 PM Women High Jump Final

Friday 6:45 PM Men High Jump Finals

Friday 7:15 PM Men Long Jump Finals

Friday 7:30 PM Women Shot Put Finals

Friday 7:30 PM Men Shot Put Final