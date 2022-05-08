Connect with us

How to watch the 2022 Atlantic 10 Outdoor Track Championships?

You can watch live streaming coverage of Day 2 from the 2022 Atlantic 10 Outdoor Track Championships at Sports Backer Stadium on Sunday (8) on ESPN+.

Published

2022-Atlantic-10-Outdoor-Track-Championships
Watch the 2022 Atlantic 10 Outdoor Track Championships

RICHMOND, Va. – Watch live streaming coverage of Day 2 from the 2022 Atlantic 10 Outdoor Track Championships at Sports Backer Stadium on Sunday (8). Live broadcast is available on ESPN+. You can also follow LIVE RESULTS to get all the updates while you’re on the go.

Coverage on Sunday will start with remaining events of the men’s and women’s multi-events, while track competition will begin at 12:00 p.m.

At the end of the first day of action on Saturday, Massachusetts women’s team and Rhode Island’s men’s team lead the Atlantic 10 Outdoor Track Championships.

In the early race for the women’s team title, the Minutewomen, who won one event and collected seven medals at the end of the first day, have scored 56.5 points. They are followed in second-place by Rhode Island which tallied 38.5 points, while third-place is George Mason with 38 points.

Rounding out the top scoring teams are VCU in fourth on 28 points, followed by Fordham with 21pts in fifth, George Washington on 18 in sixth and Dayton sitting seventh on 17.5pts.

On the men’s side, Rhode Island is out front after collecting five medals and winning two events to score 59.5 points on Day 1.

Second-place George Mason has 48 points and is followed by UMass in third after with 29 points.

Elsewhere, VCU sits fourth with 25pts, while George Washington (20), La Salle (16) and Saint Joseph’s (11.5) occupy fifth through seventh.

2022 Atlantic 10 Outdoor Track Championships

MULTI-EVENTS
Sunday, May 8, 2022
100HH “DECATHLON
9:00 AM 110 H” “HEPTATHLON
1:15 PM LJ”
HJ 9:45 AM Discus 3:00 PM Javelin
“SP
200 M” “11:00 AM Pole Vault
1:45 PM Javelin
3:10 PM 1500 M” 3:55 PM 800 M

FIELD EVENTS
“Sunday, May 8, 2022
9:15 AM M Javelin
9:45 AM M Shot Put
10:30 AM W Triple Jump
11:30 AM W Shot Put
12:00 PM M Discus
1:00 PM M Triple Jump
2:15 PM W Discus”

RUNNING EVENTS
“Sunday, May 8, 2022
12:00 PM W 4 x 100
12:10 PM M 4 x 100
12:20 PM W 1500 M
12:35 PM M 1500 M
12:45 PM W 100M H Final
1:00 PM M 110M H Final
1:10 PM W 400M Final
1:15 PM M 400M Final
1:25 PM W 100M Final
1:30 PM M 100M Final
1:40 PM W 800M Final
1:45 PM M 800M Final
1:50 PM W 400MH Final
2:05 PM M 400MH Final
2:15 PM W 200M Final
2:20 PM M 200M Final
2:25 PM W 5000M Final
2:50 PM M 5000M Final
3:10 PM W 4 x 800M Final
3:25 PM M 4 x 800M Final
3:40 PM W 4 x 400M Final
3:55 PM M 4 x 400M Final”

