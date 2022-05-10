How to watch the 2022 Big Sky Outdoor Championships?

The 2022 Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place from Wednesday, May 11 to Saturday, May 14 at Idaho State in Pocatello, Idaho, and you can watch live streaming coverage on ESPN+.

WHERE TO WATCH LIVE: You can watch live streaming coverage on ESPN+ which will begin at 12:00 pm ET on Wednesday with the women’s and men’s multi-events. Live Results are also available to those who are unable to follow the video streaming.

Action in the men’s Decathlon competition will get things going at 10:00 am Mountain Time (MT) / 12:00 pm ET while the women’s Heptathlon begins at 10:30 am MT / 12:30 pm ET.

The combined events will continue and be completed on Thursday’s second day at 10:00 am MT / 12:00 pm ET, before the open track and field competitions get going on Friday and Saturday.

The field event schedule will start with the women’s Hammer Throw and High Jump finals on Friday at 12:00 pm ET, while the men’s Shot Put final will get going at 2:30 pm MT. The final of the women’s Long Jump will start at 3:30 pm.

Running events on Friday will get going at 3:30 pm with the men’s 3,000m Steeplechase, followed by the women’s contest, while the 1,500m preliminaries for the men will start at 4:10 pm.

Also taking place on Friday’s third day are the heats of the women’s and men’s 400m, in addition to the 100m, 200, 800m, and 400m Hurdles heats.

Live streaming coverage on Saturday will start at 1:30 pm, while the Hammer throw final for men will start at 11:30 am. Among the field event contests taking place on Day 4 are the men’s High Jump, women’s Shot Put and women’s Triple Jump finals.

You can watch live streaming coverage of the running events at the 2022 Big Sky Outdoor Championships on the final day at 4:00 pm, starting with the men’s 4x100m relay final before the women’s final get going at 4:15 pm. Live Results | Live Video (ESPN+)

The 2022 Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships Schedule

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

10:00am Decathlon (100, LJ, SP, HJ, 400) 10:30am Heptathlon (100H, HJ, SP, 200)

Thursday, May 12, 2022

10:00 am Decathlon (110H, Discus, PV, Jav, 1500) 10:30 am Heptathlon (LJ, Jav, 800)

Field Events

10:00 am W Hammer

12:00 pm W High Jump

12:30 pm M Shot Put

1:30 pm W Long Jump

2:00 pm W Discus

2:30 pm M Pole Vault

4:30 pm M Javelin

4:30 pm M Long Jump

Running Events

11:55 pm National Anthem

1:30 pm M 3,000 Steeplechase

1:50 pm W 3,000 Steeplechase

2:10 pm M 1,500 Prelims

2:30pm W 1,500 Prelims

2:55 pm M 110 Hurdle Prelims

3:10 pm W 100 Hurdle Prelims

3:25 pm M 400 Prelims

3:40 pm W 400 Prelims

4:00 pm M 100 Prelims

4:20 pm W 100 Prelims

4:40 pm M 800 Prelims

4:55 pm W 800 Prelims

5:15 pm M 400 Hurdle Prelims

5:30 pm W 400 Hurdle Prelims

5:50 pm M 200 Prelims

6:05 pm W 200 Prelims

6:25 pm M 10,000 Final

7:05 pm W 10,000 Final

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Field Events

9:30 am M Hammer

11:00 am M High Jump

11:30 am W Shot Put

12:00 pm W Triple Jump

1:00 pm M Discus

2:30 pm W Pole Vault

2:45 pm M Triple Jump

3:15 pm W Javelin

Running Events

10:55 pm National Anthem

2:00 pm M 4×100 Relay Final

2:15 pm W 4×100 Relay Final

2:35 pm M 1,500 Final

2:45 pm W 1,500 Final

3:05 pm M 110 Hurdle Final

3:15 pm W 100 Hurdle Final

3:30 pm M 400 Final

3:35 pm W 400 Final

3:45 pm M 100 Final

3:50 pm W 100 Final

4:00 pm M 800 Final

4:05 pm W 800 Final

4:20 pm M 400 Hurdle Final

4:30 pm W 400 Hurdle Final

4:45 pm M 200 Final

4:50 pm W 200 Final

5:00 pm M 5,000 Final

5:25 pm W 5,000 Final

At the conclusion of all other events

M 1,600 Relay Final

W 1,600 Relay Final