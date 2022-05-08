Connect with us

How to watch the 2022 Big South outdoor track and field championships?

Follow the 2022 Big South Outdoor Track and Field Championship with Olympian Randolph Ross doing the 200m and 400m for North Carolina A&T.

Published

Watch the 2022 Big South Outdoor Track and Field Championships

HIGH POINT, NC — The 2022 Big South Outdoor Track and Field Championship is scheduled for Monday through Wednesday, 9-11 May at Vert Stadium on the campus of High Point University in High Point, N.C. You can follow all the live results and updates from the championships online from any device with internet access.

WHERE TO WATCH LIVE: You can watch live streaming broadcast on ESPN+ with Day 1 coverage starting at 4:30 pm ET.

Live results will be available at the links provided below for all the fans who are unable to travel to High Point University to watch the championships in person. EVENT SCHEDULE | LIVE RESULTS

Nine schools will start the hunt for this year’s team title, but the favorite to win the crown is definitely the high-powered nationally ranked North Carolina A&T teams which featured several of the nation’s leading athletes.

READ MORE: When is the 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships and how to watch it?

Among the standout athletes slated to feature at the 2022 Big South Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship is Olympian Randolph Ross, who will lineup in both the 200m and 400m for North Carolina A&T.

His teammate and NCAA Indoor 200m champion Javonte Harding will also represent the Aggies this week.

Participating teams will be CampbellCharleston SouthernGardner-Webb, HamptonHigh PointNorth Carolina A&TUNC AshevilleUSC Upstate and Winthrop.

Below is the Day 1 schedule with all the live links for each event.

2022 Big South Outdoor Track and Field Championship Day 1 Order of Events

DayStartMonday Running EventsRndStart ListResult
Monday6:00 PMMen 400 M HurdlesPrelimsStart ListResult
Monday6:15 PMWomen 400 M HurdlesPrelimsStart ListResult
Monday6:30 PMMen 200 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Monday6:45 PMWomen 200 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Monday7:00 PMMen 1500 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Monday7:15 PMWomen 1500 MPrelimsStart ListResult
Monday8:30 PMMen 10000 MFinalsStart ListResult
Monday21:00:00Women 10000 MFinalsStart ListResult
DayStartMonday Field EventsRndStart ListResult
Monday1:30 PMMen HammerFinalsStart ListResult
Monday3:00 PMMen Long JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Monday4:00 PMWomen HammerFinalsStart ListResult
Monday5:00 PMWomen Long JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Monday5:30 PMMen Pole VaultFinalsStart ListResult
Monday6:00 PMMen JavelinFinalsStart ListResult

