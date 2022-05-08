How to watch the 2022 Big South outdoor track and field championships?

HIGH POINT, NC — The 2022 Big South Outdoor Track and Field Championship is scheduled for Monday through Wednesday, 9-11 May at Vert Stadium on the campus of High Point University in High Point, N.C. You can follow all the live results and updates from the championships online from any device with internet access.

WHERE TO WATCH LIVE: You can watch live streaming broadcast on ESPN+ with Day 1 coverage starting at 4:30 pm ET.

Live results will be available at the links provided below for all the fans who are unable to travel to High Point University to watch the championships in person. EVENT SCHEDULE | LIVE RESULTS

Nine schools will start the hunt for this year’s team title, but the favorite to win the crown is definitely the high-powered nationally ranked North Carolina A&T teams which featured several of the nation’s leading athletes.

Among the standout athletes slated to feature at the 2022 Big South Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship is Olympian Randolph Ross, who will lineup in both the 200m and 400m for North Carolina A&T.

His teammate and NCAA Indoor 200m champion Javonte Harding will also represent the Aggies this week.

Participating teams will be Campbell, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, Hampton, High Point, North Carolina A&T, UNC Asheville, USC Upstate and Winthrop.

Below is the Day 1 schedule with all the live links for each event.

2022 Big South Outdoor Track and Field Championship Day 1 Order of Events