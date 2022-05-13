How to watch the 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting?

DOHA, Qatar — The 2022 Wanda Diamond League will make its season debut on Friday (13) when several world and Olympic medal winners compete at the 2022 Doha meeting in Qatar. The 2022 Doha Diamond League will be broadcast live on Peacock in the United States and Flow Sports in the Caribbean areas.

Live streaming coverage from the Khalifa International Stadium will be on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel to fans in several global locations, although the live stream will not be available in all territories. Results, program, and entry lists

The action is slated to start begins at 17:10 local time, which is 10:10 am Eastern Time on Friday morning with the men’s pole vault, while the main part of the program kicks off at 11:00 am ET with the women’s 400m.

For the fans viewing in the United States, you can watch the day’s live broadcast on TV and online. The live streaming option is available on Peacock Premium with CNBC showing a delayed broadcast.

The Peacock broadcast will start at Noon pm ET on Friday, while for those wishing to watch the replay of the meeting, CNBC will have it available at 6:00 pm ET on Saturday, 14 May.

Olympic champions Mutaz Essa Barshim, Mondo Duplantis, and Shaunae Miller-Uibo are all set to compete at the 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting.

Barshim will feature in the men’s high jump where he will be hoping to give the home fans something to celebrate, while Duplantis starts as the man to beat in the pole vault and Miller-Uibo heads the women’s 400m field.

Americans Fred Kerley and Noah Lyles will take on Olympic champion Andre de Grasse of Canada in the men’s 200m.

Below is the complete list of television and live streaming broadcasters for the 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting on Friday, 13 May.