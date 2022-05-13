Connect with us

How to watch the 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting?

Yes, you can watch the 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting in Qatar on Friday (13) live on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel for free!

Published

Mondo-Duplantis-wins-the-men's-pole-vault
Mondo Duplantis of Sweden wins the men's pole vault

DOHA, Qatar — The 2022 Wanda Diamond League will make its season debut on Friday (13) when several world and Olympic medal winners compete at the 2022 Doha meeting in Qatar. The 2022 Doha Diamond League will be broadcast live on Peacock in the United States and Flow Sports in the Caribbean areas.

Live streaming coverage from the Khalifa International Stadium will be on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel to fans in several global locations, although the live stream will not be available in all territories. Results, program, and entry lists

The action is slated to start begins at 17:10 local time, which is 10:10 am Eastern Time on Friday morning with the men’s pole vault, while the main part of the program kicks off at 11:00 am ET with the women’s 400m.

ALSO READ: Miller-Uibo, Gardiner to race at 2022 Meeting de Paris Diamond League meeting

For the fans viewing in the United States, you can watch the day’s live broadcast on TV and online. The live streaming option is available on Peacock Premium with CNBC showing a delayed broadcast.

The Peacock broadcast will start at Noon pm ET on Friday, while for those wishing to watch the replay of the meeting, CNBC will have it available at 6:00 pm ET on Saturday, 14 May.

Olympic champions Mutaz Essa Barshim, Mondo Duplantis, and Shaunae Miller-Uibo are all set to compete at the 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting.

Barshim will feature in the men’s high jump where he will be hoping to give the home fans something to celebrate, while Duplantis starts as the man to beat in the pole vault and Miller-Uibo heads the women’s 400m field.

Americans Fred Kerley and Noah Lyles will take on Olympic champion Andre de Grasse of Canada in the men’s 200m.

Below is the complete list of television and live streaming broadcasters for the 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting on Friday, 13 May.

TerritoriesBroadcaster
Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western SaharaSupersport (English) / Canal+ (French)
ArgentinaTeleRed
AustraliaFox Sports
Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, LithuaniaTV3 (SIA)
Balkans: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, SloveniaSportklub
BelgiumVRT
BrazilGlobo / Newco – Band Sport
BulgariaA1 – Sport Max
Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin IslandsFlow Sports
ChinaCCTV
Czech RepublicCeska Televize
DenmarkNENT
FinlandMTV
France / MonacoSportall / L’Equipe
GermanySky Deutschland
Greece / CyprusTAF / ERT
IndiaViacom 18
IsraelCharlton
Italy and the Vatican CitySky / Rai
HungaryMTVA
MacauTDM
Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican RepublicSky Mexico
NetherlandsZiggo Sports / NOS
New ZealandSpark
NorwayNRK
PolandPolsat
PortugalSport TV Portugal
SingaporeStarhub
South KoreaKBS
SlovakiaRTV
SpainMovistar
SwedenC More-TV4 / SVT
SwitzerlandSRG
ThailandCineplex / Mono
TurkeySsport
United Kingdom, Guernsey, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man- audio BBC Service overseasBBC
UkraineSentana
USANBC Sports
VietnamSCTV
Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, VenezuelaWanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook

