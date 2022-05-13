How to watch the 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting?

DOHA, Qatar — The 2022 Wanda Diamond League will make its season debut on Friday (13) when several world and Olympic medal winners compete at the 2022 Doha meeting in Qatar. The 2022 Doha Diamond League will be broadcast live on Peacock in the United States and Flow Sports in the Caribbean areas.
Live streaming coverage from the Khalifa International Stadium will be on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel to fans in several global locations, although the live stream will not be available in all territories. Results, program, and entry lists
The action is slated to start begins at 17:10 local time, which is 10:10 am Eastern Time on Friday morning with the men’s pole vault, while the main part of the program kicks off at 11:00 am ET with the women’s 400m.
For the fans viewing in the United States, you can watch the day’s live broadcast on TV and online. The live streaming option is available on Peacock Premium with CNBC showing a delayed broadcast.
The Peacock broadcast will start at Noon pm ET on Friday, while for those wishing to watch the replay of the meeting, CNBC will have it available at 6:00 pm ET on Saturday, 14 May.
Olympic champions Mutaz Essa Barshim, Mondo Duplantis, and Shaunae Miller-Uibo are all set to compete at the 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting.
Barshim will feature in the men’s high jump where he will be hoping to give the home fans something to celebrate, while Duplantis starts as the man to beat in the pole vault and Miller-Uibo heads the women’s 400m field.
Americans Fred Kerley and Noah Lyles will take on Olympic champion Andre de Grasse of Canada in the men’s 200m.
Below is the complete list of television and live streaming broadcasters for the 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting on Friday, 13 May.
|Territories
|Broadcaster
|Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Zanzibar, Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Mayotte, Morocco, Saint Helena, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, Western Sahara
|Supersport (English) / Canal+ (French)
|Argentina
|TeleRed
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
|TV3 (SIA)
|Balkans: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia
|Sportklub
|Belgium
|VRT
|Brazil
|Globo / Newco – Band Sport
|Bulgaria
|A1 – Sport Max
|Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands
|Flow Sports
|China
|CCTV
|Czech Republic
|Ceska Televize
|Denmark
|NENT
|Finland
|MTV
|France / Monaco
|Sportall / L’Equipe
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|Greece / Cyprus
|TAF / ERT
|India
|Viacom 18
|Israel
|Charlton
|Italy and the Vatican City
|Sky / Rai
|Hungary
|MTVA
|Macau
|TDM
|Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic
|Sky Mexico
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sports / NOS
|New Zealand
|Spark
|Norway
|NRK
|Poland
|Polsat
|Portugal
|Sport TV Portugal
|Singapore
|Starhub
|South Korea
|KBS
|Slovakia
|RTV
|Spain
|Movistar
|Sweden
|C More-TV4 / SVT
|Switzerland
|SRG
|Thailand
|Cineplex / Mono
|Turkey
|Ssport
|United Kingdom, Guernsey, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man- audio BBC Service overseas
|BBC
|Ukraine
|Sentana
|USA
|NBC Sports
|Vietnam
|SCTV
|Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela
|Wanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook