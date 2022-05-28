How to watch the 2022 European 10000m Cup in France?

You will be able to watch the live streaming broadcast of the 2022 European 10000m Cup, to be staged in Pacé, France on Saturday (28) evening on the European Athletics YouTube channel

Where can I watch 2022 European 10000m Cup?

The live webcast will begin at 11:45 am ET (5.45 pm CEST or 4.45 pm BST). The start lists and live results for the 2022 European 10000m Cup will also be available here, while you can find athletes’ biographies at the following links: Women | Men.

A strong women’s field is headlined by four-time European cross country champion Yasemin Can. The Turkish runner will be making her European 10,000m Cup debut this weekend and comes in as by far the fastest entrant.

Can, who is the 2016 European 5,000m and 10000 champion, owns a personal best of 30:26.41, which she recorded at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The 25-year-old has made three appearances so far this season, including an 8:41.38 performance over 3000m in Doha in her most recent outing on 13 May.

Also lining up in the women’s race is Stephanie Twell of Great Britain who holds a lifetime best time of 31:08.13.

Alina Reh of Germany with a PB of 31:19.87 is also entered in this race, although it is being reported that her compatriot Miriam Dattke, who won a silver medal behind here at the 2019 European U23 Championships, has withdrawn.

On the men’s side, meanwhile, Carlos Mayo of Spain, who was third at last year’s event in Birmingham, heads the list of entrants this year.

Mayo enters the 2022 European 10000m Cup as the highest placed finisher from last year, but he could be well challenged for the individual title this season.

Mayo posted his personal best of 27:25.00 in last year’s race and is part of a strong Spanish team, which will be hoping to challenge hosts France for the team title. The Spanish setup also includes Jesus Ramos and Chiki Perez who both have lifetime bests faster than 27:50.00 with times of 27:49.73 and 27:46.08, respectively.

European cross country bronze medallist Jimmy Gressier who is making his European 10000m Cup debut, will lead a France team that also includes Yann Schrub and Florian Carvalho.

Norway’s former European marathon record-holder Sondre Nordstad Moen is apparently a late withdrawal.