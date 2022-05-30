How to watch the 2022 Golden Spike in Ostrava? 

Track and field fans can watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava on Tuesday (31) as the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series continues. Watch the likes of Femke Bol, Allyson Felix, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, and Anderson Peters in action in the northeast city in the Czech Republic.

Dutch star Bol will attack the women’s 300m hurdles world best time as part of her preparations for the 400m hurdles this season, while USA’s sprint legend Felix, returning to the Czech Republic for the first time since 2014, will line up in the women’s 200m sprint.

Olympic champion and world leader Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico will look to extend her impressive form over the women’s 100m hurdles this season. Read more: Top-class lineups set for 2022 Golden Spike in Ostrava

You can watch all the above athletes and many more during a two-hour live stream of the meeting in Ostrava, which will be available in a number of territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel, starting at 17:30 local time which is 11:30 am ET on Tuesday.

The World Athletics YouTube stream will be geoblocked in a number of territories, including the USA, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean regions, Brazil, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Poland, Portugal, Russia, and Cuba,…among others. Click here for a complete list of geoblocked nations.

If you are viewing in the United States and Australia, you can stream the meeting live on FloSports / FloTrack / flotrack.org while fans watching in Canada can follow live on CBC / Digital Platforms.

Coverage of the meeting will be available in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings – some broadcasts may be live while others will consist of highlights.

How to watch the 2022 Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava?