How to watch the 2022 Great Manchester Run?

You can watch the streaming coverage of the 2022 Great Manchester Run on Sunday, 22 May live on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer. The race, which will feature a number of top endurance British runners, will begin at 3:30 am ET or 8.30 am local time in the UK.

Viewers in the UK can watch the action BBC Two from 11:00 to 13:00 local, with all the action also available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer. The will also be a repeat broadcast of the race via the BBC Red Button from 20:40 to 22:40 local time.

For the viewers in the United States, you can watch live streaming of the 2022 Great Manchester Run on FloTrack. SIGN UP HERE.

When the event goes off on Sunday, it will be the 19th Great Manchester Run edition and a number of stars are scheduled to compete.

Former winner and Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah is among the leading entrants entered in what looks like a strong 10K setup with the fellow British runner Andy Butchart, who was runner up in 2021.

Butchart was edged out by fellow Briton Marc Scott by only two seconds last year and he will be aiming to secure the victory this time around.

On the women’s side, two-time European medalist Eilish McColgan leads that category and she is confident about laying down a good performance on her return to Manchester’s streets on Sunday.

McColgan is coming off a strong performance recently where she set a new Scottish record in the Vitality London 10,000 earlier this month, after running a PB of 30:25 to better the old mark of 30:39 set by her mum Liz in 1989.

On Sunday, 31-year-old will be seeking to run even faster.

NOTE: The event is inclusive of all ages with a junior and mini category starting at the Etihad Stadium campus. The event is known as Europe’s biggest 10km race.

