How to watch the 2022 Horizon League outdoor championships? – Day 1

Watch the 2022 Horizon League Outdoor Championships on Friday on ESPN+. Day 1 order of event schedule and streaming starts at 7:00 pm ET!

Watch the 2022 Horizon League Outdoor Track and Field Championships

The 2022 Horizon League Outdoor Championships will take place from Friday through Sunday, 6-8 May, and you can watch all the live streaming coverage on ESPN+. Oakland University will host this year’s championships.

Defending champion Youngstown State is hunting three-straight Horizon League Outdoor Championships men’s titles, while the women are looking to add to their continued dominance, and both teams travel to Rochester Hills, Mich., full of confidence.

The championships begin on Friday at the Elaine Leigh Track and Field Complex at 12:00 pm with the men’s Decathlon, while the women’s Heptathlon will get going at 12:30 pm. Read more: Oregon Twilight meet schedule, order of events; how to watch on May 6?

Live streaming coverage on ESPN+, however, will start at 7:00 pm with the heats of the 1500m races which get going at 7:20 pm. The first day’s live streaming window will also include the men’s 10,000m run at 8:00 pm and the women’s final at 8:45 pm.

Field event finals are also listed on Friday’s schedule, with the women’s Discus and men’s Javelin throw finals set to start at 3:00 pm before the reverse finals for those events get going place at 5:00 pm.

According to the school’s website, Youngstown State enters the 2022 Horizon League Outdoor Championships this weekend owning the second-most league titles in conference history with 5, and they are favorites to add to that count.

The Penguins won back-to-back team titles in 2019 and 2021, following the cancelation of the 2020 championships due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The team tallied the second-highest point total in program history to win last year’s crown with 234 points.

Youngstown State women’s track and field team has dominated the league in recent history and when the 2022 Horizon League Outdoor Championships begins on Friday, the program will be eyeing an eighth-consecutive league title.

The Penguins are also seeking to win their ninth conference women’s crown in the last nine years and I believe they will run away with this one again at the Elaine Leigh Track and Field Complex at the end of this weekend.

I expect Youngstown State to grab the lead at the end of the three finals on Day 1 as the team comes in with high-ranked athletes in almost all the scoring events today.

Multi-EventsRunning EventsField Events
Friday, May 6
ESPN+		12:00 p.m. – Decathlon
(100m, LJ, SP, HJ, 400m)

12:30 p.m. – Heptathlon
(100HH, HJ, SP, 200m)		7:20 p.m. – 1500m (Prelims)

8:00 p.m. – 10K (M Final)
8:45 p.m. – 10K (W Final)		3:00 p.m. – Discus (W)
3:00 p.m. – Javelin (M)

5:00 p.m. – Discus (M)
5:00 p.m. – Javelin (W)

