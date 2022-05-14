Connect with us

How to watch the 2022 Night of the 10,000m PBs?

Top runners are looking to secure World Championships spots when they compete in the 2022 Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs today (14).

Published

Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs
Watch the 2022 Night of the 10,000m PBs

You can watch live streaming coverage of the Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs today, Saturday, 14 May, in London, UK, as several British athletes look to secure a World Championships 10,000m spot for this summer.

The race, which is staging at Parliament Hill Athletics Track in London, will be streamed live today on RunnerSpace.com and you will not want to miss any of the predicted exciting action! Watch Live Here | INFO  | LIVE STREAMS  | HIGHLIGHTS  |  START LISTS |  TIMETABLE |  RESULTS

The 2022 Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs will be available live through RunJumpThrow.com, but RunnerSpace.com is the exclusive broadcast partner for the USA and Canadian +PLUS subscribers. All other viewers can watch on RunJumpThrow.com.

Saturday’s coverage is slated to start at 10:00 am ET in the USA with the men’s first race, which will set the stage for the main events later on in the day.

The 10,000m Women’s UK Athletics Championships and World Championships trials race will go off at 3:45 pm ET or 8:45 pm London time, while the men’s UK championships and world championships trials race scheduled to go off at 4:25 pm ET / 9:25 London time.

Olympians Jess Judd and Sam Atkin are among the leading contenders hoping to secure a 10,000m spot for July’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

The webcast and on-demand videos for the complete list of races will only be available with a RunnerSpace +PLUS at the conclusion of the meeting. If you are not already a subscriber, please sign up here for an account!

For more track and field and road running news, please visit our homepage here. You can also get the latest results from several other meetings and road races by clicking here.

2022 Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs order of events schedule

15:00 Race 1 |10,000m Men
15:45 Race 2 | 10,000m Men
16:30 Race 3 | 10,000m Women
17:15 Race 4 | 10,000m Men
18:00 Circus Theatre with VIP guests
18:45 Race 5 | 10,000m Men
19:20 Spikey Will (Man of Danger) part 1
19:30 Race 6 | 10,000m Men
20:10 Nike Millicent Fawcett Mile
20:20 Nike Emsley Carr Mile
20:25 Spikey Will (Man of Danger) part 2
20:30 Medal Ceremony for Emsley Carr Mile & Millicent Fawcett Mile
20:35 World Athletics Heritage Plaque presentation to English Cross Country
20:45 Race 7 |10,000m Women’s UK Athletics Championships & World Champs Trials
21:25 Race 8 |10,000m Men’s UK Athletics Championships & World Champs Trials
22:00 Men’s & Women’s Medal Ceremony

 

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running.

