How to watch the 2022 Night of the 10,000m PBs?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs today, Saturday, 14 May, in London, UK, as several British athletes look to secure a World Championships 10,000m spot for this summer.

The race, which is staging at Parliament Hill Athletics Track in London, will be streamed live today on RunnerSpace.com

The 2022 Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs will be available live through RunJumpThrow.com, but RunnerSpace.com is the exclusive broadcast partner for the USA and Canadian +PLUS subscribers. All other viewers can watch on RunJumpThrow.com.

Saturday’s coverage is slated to start at 10:00 am ET in the USA with the men’s first race, which will set the stage for the main events later on in the day.

The 10,000m Women’s UK Athletics Championships and World Championships trials race will go off at 3:45 pm ET or 8:45 pm London time, while the men’s UK championships and world championships trials race scheduled to go off at 4:25 pm ET / 9:25 London time.

Olympians Jess Judd and Sam Atkin are among the leading contenders hoping to secure a 10,000m spot for July’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

2022 Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs order of events schedule

15:00 Race 1 |10,000m Men

15:45 Race 2 | 10,000m Men

16:30 Race 3 | 10,000m Women

17:15 Race 4 | 10,000m Men

18:00 Circus Theatre with VIP guests

18:45 Race 5 | 10,000m Men

19:20 Spikey Will (Man of Danger) part 1

19:30 Race 6 | 10,000m Men

20:10 Nike Millicent Fawcett Mile

20:20 Nike Emsley Carr Mile

20:25 Spikey Will (Man of Danger) part 2

20:30 Medal Ceremony for Emsley Carr Mile & Millicent Fawcett Mile

20:35 World Athletics Heritage Plaque presentation to English Cross Country

20:45 Race 7 |10,000m Women’s UK Athletics Championships & World Champs Trials

21:25 Race 8 |10,000m Men’s UK Athletics Championships & World Champs Trials

22:00 Men’s & Women’s Medal Ceremony