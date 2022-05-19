How to watch the 2022 NJCAA D1 Track and Field Championships?

Barton County CC and South Plains look to defend titles, Hutchinson Community College will host championships.

The 2022 NJCAA D1 Track and Field Championships will take place from Thursday through Saturday, 19-21 May and you can watch live streaming coverage on the NJCAA Network at njcaa.org/network. Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas, will serve as the host of this year’s championships.

Live results and updates will also be available here: NJCAA Outdoor Championships, along with the latest team scores and daily schedule. Barton County CC and South Plains tied last year for the men’s championship team title while South Plains took home the women’s crown.

To watch the live streaming coverage this week, you need to purchase the Full Pass which is available here, with the entire three days costing just USD $15 for both morning and afternoon sessions.

Where to watch and follow the 2022 NJCAA D1 Track and Field Championships today?

When: Thursday, May 19, 2021

Where: Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson, KS

Times in CT: Multi-Events – 9 a.m.; Field Events – 11 a.m.; Running Events – 5 p.m.

Video: NJCAA Network (PPV), all-day

Results: Heartlandtiming.com

Hutchinson Community College will be hosting the NJCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships this week at Gowans Stadium for the seventh time, but it will be the first time the Blue Dragons are hosting the meeting since 2017.

The action Thursday will begin at 9:00 am CT / 10:00 am ET with the women’s and men’s multi-events, while field events will get going at 11:00 am CT before the track action gets underway at 5:00 pm CT.

Please remember the NJCAA Network is also available to view by visiting njcaa.org/network. You can also live stream the championships on your Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Android TV streaming platforms. The NJCAA Network will give fans access to view multiple live events simultaneously.

The likes of Barton Community College, South Plains, Central Arizona, Coffeyville CC, Iowa Western CC, Western Texas College, and Essex CC will be aiming to secure the respective team titles, along with the several other top teams traveling to Kansas.