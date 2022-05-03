Connect with us

How to watch the 2022 Oregon Twilight? Hocker, Teare set to complete

You can watch the 2022 Oregon Twilight on 6 May, live on RunnerSpace.com with Cole Hocker, Cooper Teare and Courtney Wayment competing.

Published

EUGENE, Ore. — Cole Hocker and Cooper Teare will both compete at the 2022 Oregon Twilight at Hayward Field on Friday, 6 May and you can watch the meet live on RunnerSpace.com with a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription.

The meeting will be broadcast live from Eugene, Oregon, starting with the men’s Discus throw at 2:30 pm PT with the field event competitions continuing at 3:00 pm with the women’s Hammer throw.

Competition in the women’s Discus throw and the women’s Pole Vault are set to begin at 4:30 pm and 4:35 pm, respectively.

Action on the track will begin at 5:30 pm with the women’s 4x100m relay, followed by the men’s contest at 5:35 pm. The women’s 3,000m Steeplechase will get going at 5:42 pm, while the schedule speeds up at 6:30 with the start of the sprint hurdles.

The 400m, 100m, 400m hurdles, 200m and 800m are also listed on the schedule before the live streaming broadcast closes out at 8:30 pm with the 1500m run.

Hocker and Teare Set For 2022 Oregon Twilight

A pair of Oregon former stars Hocker and Teare will continue their respective preparations for the busy summer schedule when they compete at the 2022 Oregon Twilight.

Olympic finalist Hocker will lineup in both the men’s 800m where he’s slated to take on a number of collegiate athletes. The 20-year-old is also scheduled to run in the men’s 5000m where he’ll be hoping to take on his 13:08.55 PB from earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Teare, the 2021 NCAA 5000m champion for the Ducks, will compete in the men’s McChesney 1500m, which will feature almost 40 athletes.

Among the leading college athletes down to compete at Hayward Field is BYU’s NCAA Indoor 5000m champion Courtney Wayment, who has been listed in the 800m, 1500m and 3000m Steeplechase events.

The BYU senior is unlikely to lineup in all three events, but we could very well see her racing in two of them this week.

Wayment is ranked No. 1 among collegiate athletes in the steeplechase with her personal best time of 9:26.88, and ranks No. 4 in the 1500m with 4:12.81, which is also a PB for her.

