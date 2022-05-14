Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Pac-12 Outdoor Championships Day 2?

Watch and follow the live streaming coverage and live results from the second day of competition at the 2022 Pac-12 Outdoor Championships from Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday (14).

Published

Watch-the-2022-Pac-12-Outdoor-Championships-Day-2
Watch and follow the 2022 Pac-12 Outdoor Championships Day 2

The 2022 Pac-12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships will continue with Day 2 action on Saturday (14) and you can watch all the live streaming coverage online, as well as follow all the live results and updates. Friday Results (PDF)

The championships which will feature some of the top athletes in the nation competing at Hayward Field, will be broadcast live via the Pac12 Network. Watch Online Here. You can also follow Live Results from the three-day championships.

READ MORE: SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 Day 3 order of event schedule

Several of the country’s leading athletes, including sprinters Micah Williams and Kemba Nelson of Oregon, as well as Celera Barnes of USC, are in Eugene, and are ready to compete for conference titles.

The Oregon men and USC women are the defending champions from the 2021 championships.

The 2022 Pac-12 Outdoor Championships Day 2 Schedule

4:00 PM W 100m Hurdles Prelim
4:10 PM M 110m Hurdles Prelim
4:20 PM W 400m Prelim
4:35 PM M 400m Prelim
4:50 PM W 800m Prelim
5:05 PM M 800m Prelim
5:20 PM HEP 800m
5:25 PM W 100m Prelim
5:40 PM M 100m Prelim
5:55 PM DEC 1,500m
6:00 PM W 3,000m SC Final
6:20 PM M 3,000m SC Final

Field Events
1:45 PM” M Hammer Final
3:30 PM W Long Jump Final
3:40 PM M Long Jump Final
3:45 PM W Shot Put Final
4:30 PM M Shot Put Final

Combined Events (all tentative)
11:00 AM DEC 110m Hurdles”
11:40 AM DEC Discus
1:00 PM HEP Long Jump
1:20 PM DEC Pole Vault
2:30 PM HEP Javelin
4:15 PM DEC Javelin
5:20 PM HEP 800m
5:55 PM DEC 1,500m

MEN’S TEAM LEADERBOARD (3/21 events)

1. Oregon – 28
2. Stanford – 27
3. Washington – 20
4. Colorado – 11
5. Washington State – 10
6. UCLA – 8
7. Arizona – 7
8. California – 5
9. Arizona State – 1

WOMEN’S TEAM LEADERBOARD (4/21 events)

1. Washington – 32
2. California – 26
3. Colorado – 20
4. Arizona State – 17
5. Oregon – 14
6. Stanford – 13
7. Washington State – 12
8. UCLA – 11
9. Oregon State – 6
10. USC – 4
11. Arizona – 1

In this article:,,,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS

Main News

Final Carifta Games 2022 medal standings; Jamaica dominates again!

Host country Jamaica won an incredible 97 medals, including 47 golds to top the Carifta Games 2022 medal standings here at the National Stadium...

April 19, 2022
2022-penn-relays-order-of-events-schedule-live-live-stream-day-1 2022-penn-relays-order-of-events-schedule-live-live-stream-day-1

Main News

How to watch 2022 Penn Relays?- Day 1 order of events schedule

Order of events schedule and where to watch the 2022 Penn Relays. You can watch live streaming of Day 1 at the 2022 Penn...

April 28, 2022
2022-CARIFTA-Games-Day-One-Schedule 2022-CARIFTA-Games-Day-One-Schedule

Main News

2022 CARIFTA Games Order of Events- Day 1 and how to watch

Day One order of events, live results and schedule for the 2022 CARIFTA Games at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday, 16...

April 16, 2022
Record-breaker-Abby-Steiner-of-Kentucky Record-breaker-Abby-Steiner-of-Kentucky

Main News

Abby Steiner runs 22.05; Christian Coleman posts 19.92 at Kentucky Invitational

Abby Steiner ran an impressive 22.05 and Christian Coleman clocked 19.92 to win 200m titles at the 2022 Kentucky Invitational on Friday (22). Follow...

April 22, 2022
Advertisement