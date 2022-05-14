How to watch the 2022 Pac-12 Outdoor Championships Day 2?

The 2022 Pac-12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships will continue with Day 2 action on Saturday (14) and you can watch all the live streaming coverage online, as well as follow all the live results and updates. Friday Results (PDF)

The championships which will feature some of the top athletes in the nation competing at Hayward Field, will be broadcast live via the Pac12 Network. Watch Online Here. You can also follow Live Results from the three-day championships.

READ MORE: SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 Day 3 order of event schedule

Several of the country’s leading athletes, including sprinters Micah Williams and Kemba Nelson of Oregon, as well as Celera Barnes of USC, are in Eugene, and are ready to compete for conference titles.

The Oregon men and USC women are the defending champions from the 2021 championships.

The 2022 Pac-12 Outdoor Championships Day 2 Schedule

4:00 PM W 100m Hurdles Prelim

4:10 PM M 110m Hurdles Prelim

4:20 PM W 400m Prelim

4:35 PM M 400m Prelim

4:50 PM W 800m Prelim

5:05 PM M 800m Prelim

5:20 PM HEP 800m

5:25 PM W 100m Prelim

5:40 PM M 100m Prelim

5:55 PM DEC 1,500m

6:00 PM W 3,000m SC Final

6:20 PM M 3,000m SC Final

Field Events

1:45 PM” M Hammer Final

3:30 PM W Long Jump Final

3:40 PM M Long Jump Final

3:45 PM W Shot Put Final

4:30 PM M Shot Put Final

Combined Events (all tentative)

11:00 AM DEC 110m Hurdles”

11:40 AM DEC Discus

1:00 PM HEP Long Jump

1:20 PM DEC Pole Vault

2:30 PM HEP Javelin

4:15 PM DEC Javelin

5:20 PM HEP 800m

5:55 PM DEC 1,500m

MEN’S TEAM LEADERBOARD (3/21 events)

1. Oregon – 28

2. Stanford – 27

3. Washington – 20

4. Colorado – 11

5. Washington State – 10

6. UCLA – 8

7. Arizona – 7

8. California – 5

9. Arizona State – 1

WOMEN’S TEAM LEADERBOARD (4/21 events)

1. Washington – 32

2. California – 26

3. Colorado – 20

4. Arizona State – 17

5. Oregon – 14

6. Stanford – 13

7. Washington State – 12

8. UCLA – 11

9. Oregon State – 6

10. USC – 4

11. Arizona – 1