How to watch the 2022 SoCon outdoor championships? Day 2 Order of Events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Southern Conference (SoCon) Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Sunday, 1 May live on ESPN+ . Live results and updates will also be available throughout the day here.

Where to watch the 2022 SoCon outdoor championships?

The SoCon outdoor championships will continue on Sunday at Samford University in Birmingham, AL, with a host of finals. Watch on ESPN+ | Sunday Running Heat Sheets | Sunday Field Flight Sheets

Live streaming action on Day 2 will get going at 10:00 am ET with the start of the remaining events of the men’s Decathlon, beginning with the 110m hurdles, while the women’s Heptathlon competition will resume with the long jump at 10:15 am ET.

Field event competition will get underway at at 11:00 am with the men’s high jump and women’s shot put finals, while at 12:00 pm, the final of the men’s discus throw will start.

Live streaming action of running events will begin with the men’s 4x100m relay final at 1:00 pm, followed by the women’s contest at 1:10 pm.

The first individual event on Day 2 at the SoCon outdoor championships will be the men’s 1500m at 1:20 pm and the women’s race at 1:30 pm.

Samford swept the 2021 SoCon Championships and the programs will be hoping to dominate this year’s championships once again.

2022 SoCon outdoor championships – Day 2 Order of Events Schedule

COMBINED EVENTS

9:00 AM Men’s Decathlon Final

110m Hurdles

Discus

Pole Vault

Javelin

1500m

9:15 AM Women’s Heptathlon Final

Long Jump

Javelin

800m

FIELD EVENTS

11:00 AM Men’s High Jump Final

11:00 AM Women’s Shot Put Final

12:00 PM Men’s Discus Final

1:00 PM Women’s Triple Jump Final

3:00 PM Women’s Discus Final

3:00 PM Men’s Shot Put Final

3:30 PM Women’s High Jump Final

3:30 PM Men’s Triple Jump Final

TRACK EVENTS

1:00 PM Men’s 4x100m Final

1:10 PM Women’s 4x100m Final

1:20 PM Men’s 1500m Final

1:30 PM Women’s 1500m Final

1:40 PM Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

1:50 PM Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

2:00 PM Men’s 400m Final

2:10 PM Women’s 400m Final

2:20 PM Men’s 100m Final

2:30 PM Women’s 100m Final

2:40 PM Men’s 800m Final

2:50 PM Women’s 800 Final

3:00 PM Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

3:10 PM Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

3:20 PM Men’s 200m Final

3:30 PM Women’s 200m Final

3:40 PM Men’s 5000m Final

4:05 PM Women’s 5000m Final

4:25 PM Men’s 4x400m Final

4:40 PM Women’s 4x400m Final