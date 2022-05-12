How to watch the 2022 Summit League Outdoor Championships?

The 2022 Summit League Outdoor Championships will take place from Thursday, 12 May through Saturday, 14 May, at the Oral Roberts University’s ONEOK Sports Complex in Tulsa, Okla and you can watch live streaming coverage on The Summit League Digital Network. You can follow Live Results: here

Seven men’s schools and eight on the women’s side will battle for the respective team title this week with the Golden Eagles hosting the conference meeting for the second time in league history after playing as the host of the championships in 2018.

2022 Summit League Outdoor Championship Schedule

Live coverage on Thursday’s first day of the championships begins at 10:00 a.m. ET with the women’s 10,000 meters run, while the women’s and men’s multi-events will get going at 11:00 a.m. ET on the first day while the field events start at 3:00 p.m. ET. On Friday, the schedule will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET, while Saturday’s action starts at 12:00 p.m. ET.

In the team championships news, North Dakota State will be aiming to win its 12th straight Summit League Outdoor Championship title on the men’s side. The Bison, meanwhile, are hunting their 14th-successive women’s team title as they seek to extend their own league record for conference titles.

On the women’s side, preseason favorite South Dakota will hope to spoil the party for North Dakota State, but knows that it will take a collective effort from the entire traveling squad.

South Dakota was picked as the frontrunner for the outdoor title by a three-point so maybe we will see a change at the top this season? Who knows

South Dakota State was selected as the preseason favorite to win the men’s team crown, one point ahead of South Dakota and a further point from the holder, North Dakota State.