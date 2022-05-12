How to watch the 2022 Sun Belt  Outdoor Championships?

LOUISIANA — The 2022 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships are set for May 12-14 at the Home Bank Soccer and Track Facility in Lafayette, Louisiana, and you can watch all the live streaming coverage online.

The three-day championships, which are being hosted by Louisiana, will begin on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. ET and conclude on Saturday evening.

The 2022 Sun Belt Outdoor Track & Field Championships will be broadcast on ESPN+. All three days of the Championships will be shown live, starting with the running events each day. Field events will be recapped during the live broadcast each evening.

Below are the links to follow all the live streaming coverage and live results, as well as links to the 2021 championships photo galleries for those who are interested in remembering the last celebrations.

LIVE RESULTS || WATCH DAY 1 ON ESPN+ || WATCH DAY 2 ON ESPN+ || WATCH DAY 3 ON ESPN+ || Photo Gallery 1 || Photo Gallery 2

Entering this year’s conference meetings, the Arkansas State women’s and men’s teams will look to defend their respective team crowns after sweeping the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

In fact, the Red Wolves are targeting a Sun Belt championships women’s three-peat, which was last achieved in 2011 when Western Kentucky won three in a row.

Among the standouts to keep a close on this week is Alyssa Wilson of Texas State who leads in the hammer throw, shot put, and discus. Wilson has been outstanding this season and we can’t wait to see how she continue her mark toward a national championships in June.

The 2022 Sun Belt Outdoor Championships order of events schedule

Thursday – May 12

Day Start Time Event Status

Thursday 1:30 PM Mens Hammer Throw

Thursday 3:30 PM Womens Hammer Throw

Thursday 5:30 PM Mens Javelin Throw

Thursday 5:30 PM Womens Pole Vault

Thursday 6:30 PM Mens High Jump

Thursday 5:35 PM Mens 400 Hurdles Prelim

Thursday 5:55 PM Womens 400 Hurdles Prelim

Thursday 6:15 PM Mens 200 Dash Prelim

Thursday 6:30 PM Womens 200 Dash Prelim

Thursday 6:45 PM Mens 1500 Run Prelim

Thursday 8:30 PM Mens 10000 Run

Thursday 9:15 PM Womens 10000 Run

Friday – May 13

Day Start Time Event Status

Friday 2:00 PM Mens Discus Throw

Friday 2:15 PM Mens Long Jump

Friday 4:30 PM Womens Shot Put

Friday 4:30 PM Womens Long Jump

Friday 5:45 PM Womens High Jump

Friday 4:00 PM Mens 400 Dash Prelim

Friday 4:15 PM Womens 400 Dash Prelim

Friday 4:30 PM Mens 100 Dash Prelim

Friday 4:45 PM Womens 100 Dash Prelim

Friday 5:30 PM Womens 100 Hurdles Prelim

Friday 5:50 PM Mens 800 Run Prelim

Friday 6:15 PM Womens 800 Run Prelim

Friday 6:45 PM Mens 3000 Steeplechase

Friday 7:00 PM Womens 3000 Steeplechase

Saturday – May 14

Day Start Time Event Status

Saturday 11:00 AM Womens Discus Throw

Saturday 11:00 AM Mens Pole Vault

Saturday 12:00 PM Mens Triple Jump

Saturday 12:30 PM Mens Shot Put

Saturday 1:30 PM Womens Triple Jump

Saturday 1:30 PM Womens Javelin Throw

Saturday 12:45 PM Mens 400 Relay

Saturday 12:55 PM Womens 400 Relay

Saturday 1:15 PM Womens 1500 Run

Saturday 1:25 PM Mens 110 Hurdles

Saturday 2:45 PM Mens 5000 Run

Saturday 3:10 PM Womens 5000 Run

Saturday 3:30 PM Mens 1600 Relay

Saturday 3:40 PM Womens 1600 Relay

Mens Decathlon

Day Start Time Event Status

Thursday 11:30 AM Mens Decathlon Standings

Thursday 11:30 AM Mens Decathlon 100 Dash

Thursday 11:30 AM Mens Decathlon Long Jump

Thursday 11:30 AM Mens Decathlon Shot Put

Thursday 11:30 AM Mens Decathlon High Jump

Thursday 11:30 AM Mens Decathlon 400 Dash

Friday 10:30 AM Mens Decathlon 110 Hurdles

Friday 10:30 AM Mens Decathlon Discus Throw

Friday 10:30 AM Mens Decathlon Pole Vault

Friday 10:30 AM Mens Decathlon Javelin Throw

Friday 10:30 AM Mens Decathlon 1500 Run

Womens Heptathlon

Day Start Time Event Status

Thursday 12:00 PM Womens Heptathlon Standings

Thursday 12:00 PM Womens Heptathlon 100 Hurdles

Thursday 12:00 PM Womens Heptathlon High Jump

Thursday 12:00 PM Womens Heptathlon Shot Put

Thursday 12:00 PM Womens Heptathlon 200 Dash

Friday 12:00 PM Womens Heptathlon Long Jump

Friday 12:00 PM Womens Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Friday 12:00 PM Womens Heptathlon 800 Run