How to watch the 2022 Sun Belt  Outdoor Championships?

You can watch the 2022 Sun Belt  Outdoor Championships ESPN+ on May 12-14 at the Home Bank Soccer and Track Facility in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Published

2022-Sun-Belt-Outdoor-Championships-on-ESPN+
2022 Sun Belt Outdoor Championships on ESPN+

LOUISIANA — The 2022 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships are set for May 12-14 at the Home Bank Soccer and Track Facility in Lafayette, Louisiana, and you can watch all the live streaming coverage online.

The three-day championships, which are being hosted by Louisiana, will begin on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. ET and conclude on Saturday evening.

The 2022 Sun Belt Outdoor Track & Field Championships will be broadcast on ESPN+. All three days of the Championships will be shown live, starting with the running events each day. Field events will be recapped during the live broadcast each evening.

Below are the links to follow all the live streaming coverage and live results, as well as links to the 2021 championships photo galleries for those who are interested in remembering the last celebrations.

LIVE RESULTS || WATCH DAY 1 ON ESPN+ || WATCH DAY 2 ON ESPN+ || WATCH DAY 3 ON ESPN+ || Photo Gallery 1 || Photo Gallery 2

Entering this year’s conference meetings, the Arkansas State women’s and men’s teams will look to defend their respective team crowns after sweeping the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

In fact, the Red Wolves are targeting a Sun Belt championships women’s three-peat, which was last achieved in 2011 when Western Kentucky won three in a row.

Among the standouts to keep a close on this week is Alyssa Wilson of Texas State who leads in the hammer throw, shot put, and discus. Wilson has been outstanding this season and we can’t wait to see how she continue her mark toward a national championships in June.

The 2022 Sun Belt  Outdoor Championships order of events schedule

Thursday – May 12
Day Start Time Event Status
Thursday 1:30 PM Mens Hammer Throw
Thursday 3:30 PM Womens Hammer Throw
Thursday 5:30 PM Mens Javelin Throw
Thursday 5:30 PM Womens Pole Vault
Thursday 6:30 PM Mens High Jump
Thursday 5:35 PM Mens 400 Hurdles Prelim
Thursday 5:55 PM Womens 400 Hurdles Prelim
Thursday 6:15 PM Mens 200 Dash Prelim
Thursday 6:30 PM Womens 200 Dash Prelim
Thursday 6:45 PM Mens 1500 Run Prelim
Thursday 8:30 PM Mens 10000 Run
Thursday 9:15 PM Womens 10000 Run

Friday – May 13
Day Start Time Event Status
Friday 2:00 PM Mens Discus Throw
Friday 2:15 PM Mens Long Jump
Friday 4:30 PM Womens Shot Put
Friday 4:30 PM Womens Long Jump
Friday 5:45 PM Womens High Jump
Friday 4:00 PM Mens 400 Dash Prelim
Friday 4:15 PM Womens 400 Dash Prelim
Friday 4:30 PM Mens 100 Dash Prelim
Friday 4:45 PM Womens 100 Dash Prelim
Friday 5:30 PM Womens 100 Hurdles Prelim
Friday 5:50 PM Mens 800 Run Prelim
Friday 6:15 PM Womens 800 Run Prelim
Friday 6:45 PM Mens 3000 Steeplechase
Friday 7:00 PM Womens 3000 Steeplechase

Saturday – May 14
Day Start Time Event Status
Saturday 11:00 AM Womens Discus Throw
Saturday 11:00 AM Mens Pole Vault
Saturday 12:00 PM Mens Triple Jump
Saturday 12:30 PM Mens Shot Put
Saturday 1:30 PM Womens Triple Jump
Saturday 1:30 PM Womens Javelin Throw
Saturday 12:45 PM Mens 400 Relay
Saturday 12:55 PM Womens 400 Relay
Saturday 1:15 PM Womens 1500 Run
Saturday 1:25 PM Mens 110 Hurdles
Saturday 2:45 PM Mens 5000 Run
Saturday 3:10 PM Womens 5000 Run
Saturday 3:30 PM Mens 1600 Relay
Saturday 3:40 PM Womens 1600 Relay

Mens Decathlon

Day Start Time Event Status
Thursday 11:30 AM Mens Decathlon Standings
Thursday 11:30 AM Mens Decathlon 100 Dash
Thursday 11:30 AM Mens Decathlon Long Jump
Thursday 11:30 AM Mens Decathlon Shot Put
Thursday 11:30 AM Mens Decathlon High Jump
Thursday 11:30 AM Mens Decathlon 400 Dash
Friday 10:30 AM Mens Decathlon 110 Hurdles
Friday 10:30 AM Mens Decathlon Discus Throw
Friday 10:30 AM Mens Decathlon Pole Vault
Friday 10:30 AM Mens Decathlon Javelin Throw
Friday 10:30 AM Mens Decathlon 1500 Run

Womens Heptathlon

Day Start Time Event Status
Thursday 12:00 PM Womens Heptathlon Standings
Thursday 12:00 PM Womens Heptathlon 100 Hurdles
Thursday 12:00 PM Womens Heptathlon High Jump
Thursday 12:00 PM Womens Heptathlon Shot Put
Thursday 12:00 PM Womens Heptathlon 200 Dash
Friday 12:00 PM Womens Heptathlon Long Jump
Friday 12:00 PM Womens Heptathlon Javelin Throw
Friday 12:00 PM Womens Heptathlon 800 Run

Written By

