How to watch the 2022 USATF 10,000m Championships at Prefontaine Classic?

The 2022 Prefontaine Classic is set to kick off on Friday, May 27 and you can watch the live streaming coverage on USATF.TV+. As part of the 2022 Prefontaine Classic which will feature a host of global stars over the next two days, several of the top distance athletes in the United States will toe the line at the USATF 10,000m Championships.

Live streaming webcast will begin at 10:30 p.m. ET. The event is serving as the selection meet for the 2022 World Athletics Championships which will see the top three place finishers – with the qualifying standard – in the men’s and women’s 10,000m races will punch their tickets to Oregon22.

USATF 10,000m Championships and Party at The Pre Track Schedule 7:30 PM PT / 10:30 PM ET Women’s USATF 10,000m Championship 8:15 PM PT / 11:15 PM ET Men’s 10,000m Championship 8:55 PM PT / 11:55 PM ET Women’s Two Mile 9:12 PM PT / 12:12 AM ET Women’s 5000m 9:35 PM PT / 12:35 AM ET Men’s 5000m

The women’s field, although it will be missing one of the featured entrants in Elise Cranny, who announced earlier this week that she will not compete in Eugene, is full of strong runners. Read more: USATF 10,000m Championships entry lists and how to watch live

She posted on her Instagram account: “Unfortunately I will not be competing at the USATF 10k championships tomorrow – I haven’t been feeling like myself in training.

“I’d love nothing more than to be out there competing for a spot on Team USA, but I just don’t feel ready to compete right now. I have made the decision to shift my focus to the 5k next month. Can’t wait to watch my @bowermantcteammates crush this weekend and witness the deepest women’s 10k in history!

In the absence of Cranny, we are expecting to see an intense battle between the likes of Karissa Schweizer, Emily Infield, Weini Kelati, Alicia Monson and Ednah Kurgat.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, there is also a strong lineup assembled headlined by two-time Olympic qualifier Grant Fisher and fellow 2020 Olympians Woody Kincaid.

Kincaid heads into the meeting on Friday night as the reigning USATF 10,000m champion, having defeated Fisher at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials last summer to lead the team to the Tokyo Games.

Lining up alongside the two leading contenders are Lopez Lomong, a two-time U.S. Olympian, as well as the 2018 and 2019 US 10,000 meter champion, Sean McGorty, who will be running the 10,000m at a U.S. Championships for the first time.

However, McGorty heads into the clash with an impressive 27:18.15 seeded time, achieved at the 2022 SOUND RUNNING TEN when finishing fourth behind Fisher in San Juan Capistrano, California, this past March.

Once again, remember that the 2022 USATF 10,000m Championships will be webcast live on USATF.TV+. The streaming coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET tonight.

The 2022 World Athletics Outdoor Championships will be at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon in July. This is the first time the global championship will be held on U.S. soil.