How to watch the 2022 USATF Distance Classic?

Watch the 2022 USATF Distance Classic live on USATF.TV with Cole Hocker and Cooper Tear, as well as Konstanze Klosterhalfen down to feature on Thursday (19).

Published

Cooper-Tear-Cole-Hocker-USA
Cooper Tear and Cole Hocker. Photo by: Patrick Holleran, Shannon Digital Imaging

WALNUT, Calif. — You can watch streaming coverage of the 2022 USATF Distance Classic at Hilmer Lodge Stadium, in Walnut, California, live on USATF.TV. The World Athletics Continental Tour silver level meeting on Thursday (19), will be available to watch by anyone with a RunnerSpace +PLUS account.

The live broadcast will start just before the first event of the day at 5:25 pm PT or 8:25 pm ET, while complete on-demand video highlights will be available here on USATF.TV. Follow all the live results and updates online here

Athletes will contest the 800m, 1500m, 5,000m, and 3000m Steeplechase, along with the high jump and triple jump. The top five finishers will receive money prizes of 1st: $2000, 2nd: $1500, 3rd: $1250, 4th: $1000 and 5th: $500.

Listed among the men’s 800m competitors are Brandon McBride, Isaiah Jewett, Charlie Hunter, Isaiah Harris, and Michael Saruni, while Sabrina Southerland, Hanna Green, Nia Akins, and Gabriela DeBues-Stafford are among the leading women contestants.

The 1500m clash will see Cole Hocker, Hobbs Kessler, Vincent Ciattei and Colby Alexander battling on the men’s side, while German world 5000m bronze medalist Konstanze Klosterhalfen headlines the women’s field that also includes 2017 3,000m steeplechase world champion Emma Coburn of USA.

Elsewhere, Evan Jager the 2016 Rio Olympic silver medalist, heads up the men’s 3000m steeplechase field, with the likes of Matthew Hughes, Avinash Sable, and Benard Keter also entered.

The women’s race will see Australian Amy Cashin leading the list of entrants, with Katie Rainsberger and Emily Lipari also set to feature.

The men’s 5,000m, meanwhile, will see Cole Hocker and Cooper Tear taking on Willy Fink, Abbabiya Simbassa, Craig Nowak, and Ben Flanagan, among a number of other strong runners.

Vashti Cunningham, the 2016 World Indoor champion heads the women’s high jump list of competitors, Will Claye will line up in the men’s triple jump, and Keturah Orji competing in the women’s triple jump.

How to watch the 2022 USATF Distance Classic

all times PT.
 

5:30 p.m.Women’s High Jump
6:30 p.m.Men’s Triple Jump
7:00 p.m.Women’s 800m
7:20 p.m.Men’s 800m
7:35 p.m.Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
7:45 p.m.Men’s High Jump
7:50 p.m.Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
8:00 p.m.Women’s Triple Jump
8:05 p.m.Women’s 1500m
8:20 p.m.Men’s 1500m
8:35 p.m.Women’s 5000m
9:00 p.m.Men’s 5000m

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

