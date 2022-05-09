Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the ACC Track and Field Championships 2022?

The ACC Track and Field Championships 2022 will stream live on ACC Network Extra and you can follow it online from May 12-14. Live results and updates are also available.

Published

Watch-ACC-Track-and-Field-Championships-2022
Watch ACC Track and Field Championships 2022

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The ACC Track and Field Championships 2022 will take place on Thursday through Saturday, 12-14 May 12-14 at Duke University’s Morris Williams Stadium and you can watch and follow all the live streaming coverage and live results online.

WHERE TO WATCH: You can watch the ACC track and field championships 2022 live each day on ACC Network Extra which is available to anyone with the ACC Network cable package. If you don’t have cable, you can also get access to the ACC Network Extra streaming service with a  Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV (free 7-day trial), and YouTube TV.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Big South outdoor track and field championships?

The broadcasting window opens on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m., while the coverage on Friday starts at 11:00 a.m. and runs through 9:00 p.m.

Saturday’s third and final day of action will start streaming at 3:00 p.m. and run until the championships end at the scheduled 9 p.m. time slot. ESPN announcer Shawn Kenny will be doing the live play-by-play commentary, along with former Duke head coach Norm Ogilvie.

The ACC Network will re-air Saturday’s finals on Sunday, 15 May at 8 a.m., while Flash Results will provide all the live results and team scores from this year’s championships.

Florida State’s men enter the ACC Track and Field Championships 2022 as defending champions, while the Seminoles and Duke tied for the women’s outdoor title in 2021.

Both teams are expected to be among the leading contenders again this year, but the field around them looks also promising and buzzing with confidence.

Virginia Tech men and women will start as very strong contenders to sweep the outdoor crowns after a very impressive display at the indoor championships during the winter campaign.

The Hokies won the ACC Indoor Championships outright on the men’s side this past February in Blacksburg, while the women’s team title again ended in a tie, this time between Virginia Tech and Duke.

NC State, Miami (FL), Virginia, and Clemson should provide lots of challenges for Virginia Tech and Duke in the women’s team title race, while Florida State, Notre Dame, Clemson, and Virginia are expected to join the defending champion and the hosts in the battle for the men’s ACC Track and Field Championships 2022 team crown.

In this article:,,
Written By

Chris is a retired coach with many years of experience following track and field. Enjoys traveling with his wife, two children and grand kids.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Tia-Clayton-Jamaica-Champs-2022 Tia-Clayton-Jamaica-Champs-2022

Main News

How to watch the CARIFTA Games 2022?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the CARIFTA Games 2022 on Sportsmax TV and the Sportsmax App from Saturday, 16 April to Sunday,...

April 11, 2022
Abby_Steiner_10.92_Kentucky_record Abby_Steiner_10.92_Kentucky_record

Main News

Abby Steiner runs world-leading 10.92 at Joe May Invitational 2022

Abby Steiner of Kentucky clocked 10.92 to win the women's 100m with a world-leading time and then did 22.38 into a -5.6 m/s in the...

April 9, 2022
Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce-runs-10.81 Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce-runs-10.81

Main News

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sha’Carri Richardson set for 100m clash in Nairobi

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sha'Carri Richardson will battle in the 100m at the Kip Keino Classic 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level event.

April 13, 2022
CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS

Main News

Final Carifta Games 2022 medal standings; Jamaica dominates again!

Host country Jamaica won an incredible 97 medals, including 47 golds to top the Carifta Games 2022 medal standings here at the National Stadium...

April 19, 2022
Advertisement