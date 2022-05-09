How to watch the ACC Track and Field Championships 2022?

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The ACC Track and Field Championships 2022 will take place on Thursday through Saturday, 12-14 May 12-14 at Duke University’s Morris Williams Stadium and you can watch and follow all the live streaming coverage and live results online.

WHERE TO WATCH: You can watch the ACC track and field championships 2022 live each day on ACC Network Extra which is available to anyone with the ACC Network cable package. If you don’t have cable, you can also get access to the ACC Network Extra streaming service with a Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV (free 7-day trial), and YouTube TV.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Big South outdoor track and field championships?

The broadcasting window opens on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m., while the coverage on Friday starts at 11:00 a.m. and runs through 9:00 p.m.

Saturday’s third and final day of action will start streaming at 3:00 p.m. and run until the championships end at the scheduled 9 p.m. time slot. ESPN announcer Shawn Kenny will be doing the live play-by-play commentary, along with former Duke head coach Norm Ogilvie.

The ACC Network will re-air Saturday’s finals on Sunday, 15 May at 8 a.m., while Flash Results will provide all the live results and team scores from this year’s championships.

Florida State’s men enter the ACC Track and Field Championships 2022 as defending champions, while the Seminoles and Duke tied for the women’s outdoor title in 2021.

Both teams are expected to be among the leading contenders again this year, but the field around them looks also promising and buzzing with confidence.

Virginia Tech men and women will start as very strong contenders to sweep the outdoor crowns after a very impressive display at the indoor championships during the winter campaign.

The Hokies won the ACC Indoor Championships outright on the men’s side this past February in Blacksburg, while the women’s team title again ended in a tie, this time between Virginia Tech and Duke.

NC State, Miami (FL), Virginia, and Clemson should provide lots of challenges for Virginia Tech and Duke in the women’s team title race, while Florida State, Notre Dame, Clemson, and Virginia are expected to join the defending champion and the hosts in the battle for the men’s ACC Track and Field Championships 2022 team crown.