How to watch the East Coast International Showcase? Jamaica vs USA

MARYLAND — You can watch the live stream of the East Coast International Showcase where several of Jamaica’s top high school athletes are down to take on a number of the USA’s best at the Prince George Sports & Learning Complex in Landover, Maryland this Saturday (7).

The live stream has been made available by TrackAlerts and you can stream all the coverage below on this page on visit the YouTube Channel here

Leading the American charges this weekend is top junior sprinters Jordan Anthony of Tyler Town High in Mississippi and Shawnti Jackson from Wakefield High in North Carolina.

Jackson is the daughter of former American 400m hurdles standout Bershawn Jackson, the 2005 world champion, and she is expected to feature among the top finishers across the sprints this weekend.

The 17-year-old is coming off a very strong indoor season where she tied the World U18 best 60m mark with her PB of 7.18 seconds in New York, in January, and she will certainly be looking to build on her winter performances to start the outdoor campaign.

One of Jamaica’s most talented juniors, Brianna Lyston of Hydel High School who was one of the top performers at the Penn Relays 2022 last weekend, is also in Maryland, looking to extend her fruitful 2022 campaign.

Her teammate Kerrica Hill will also feature at the meet which could produce some fast times if the weather conditions allow.

On the boys’ side, meanwhile, Jordan Anthony comes in with a sizzling personal best of 10.14 seconds for the 100m and has also posted a quick 10.25 (-0.9 m/s) in a slight headwind.

He has revealed that his target is a sub-10 seconds clocking at the East Coast International Showcase where he will take on Jamaica’s Bryan Levell, who is also targeting a personal best.

IMG from Florida, coached by former Jamaican sprinter Dwight “Bigga” Thomas, Dematha Catholic High from Maryland, and Paul Robeson Campus High from New York are also some of the top American schools down to take part at the meeting.

East Coast International Showcase Field Events

11:00 AM #29 Girls Pole Vault Finals

11:00 AM #31 Girls Triple Jump Finals

11:00 AM #34 Boys Long Jump Finals

11:00 AM #35 Girls High Jump Finals

11:00 AM #38 Boys Shot Put Finals

11:00 AM #39 Girls Discus Throw Finals

2:00 PM #30 Boys Pole Vault Finals

2:00 PM #32 Boys Triple Jump Finals

2:00 PM #33 Girls Long Jump Finals

2:00 PM #36 Boys High Jump Finals

2:00 PM #37 Girls Shot Put Finals

2:00 PM #40 Boys Discus Throw Finals

East Coast International Showcase Running Events

12:00 PM #2 Boys 100 Meter Dash Prelims

12:15 PM #1 Girls 100 Meter Dash Prelims

12:30 PM #4 Boys 110 Meter Hurdles Prelims

12:40 PM #3 Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Prelims

12:50 PM #5 Girls 4×800 Meter Relay Finals

1:05 PM #6 Boys 4×800 Meter Relay Finals

1:20 PM #3 Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Finals

1:25 PM #4 Boys 110 Meter Hurdles Finals

1:30 PM #1 Girls 100 Meter Dash Finals

1:35 PM #2 Boys 100 Meter Dash Finals

1:40 PM #7 Girls 1600 Meter Run Finals

1:50 PM #8 Boys 1600 Meter Run Finals

2:05 PM #11 Girls 400 Meter Dash Finals

2:15 PM #12 Boys 400 Meter Dash Finals

2:25 PM #9 Girls 4×100 Meter Relay Finals

2:35 PM #10 Boys 4×100 Meter Relay Finals

2:50 PM #13 Girls 300 Meter Hurdles Finals

2:55 PM #14 Boys 300 Meter Hurdles Finals

3:10 PM #15 Girls 400 Meter Hurdles Finals

3:15 PM #16 Boys 400 Meter Hurdles Finals

3:25 PM #17 Girls 800 Meter Run Finals

3:35 PM #18 Boys 800 Meter Run Finals

3:45 PM #19 Girls 200 Meter Dash Finals

4:00 PM #20 Boys 200 Meter Dash Finals

4:15 PM #21 Girls 3200 Meter Run Finals

4:30 PM #23 Girls 4×100 Meter Shuttle Hurdle Finals

4:35 PM #24 Boys 4×110 Meter Shuttle Hurdle Finals

4:45 PM #25 Girls 4×200 Meter Relay Finals

4:55 PM #26 Boys 4×200 Meter Relay Finals

5:05 PM #22 Boys 3200 Meter Run Finals

5:20 PM #27 Girls 4×400 Meter Relay Finals

5:30 PM #28 Boys 4×400 Meter Relay Finals