How to watch the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series 2.1?

Watch the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series 2.1 live streaming coverage on the TrackAlerts YouTube Channel. Live action begins at 5:15 pm ET with the women’s long jump.

Oblique-Seville-Jamaica-Tokyo-Olympic-Games
Oblique Seville of Jamaica at the Tokyo Olympic Games. File

The JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series 2.1 will be held this weekend, Saturday 21 May at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, and you can watch live streaming coverage on the TrackAlerts YouTube Channel.

A number of the nation’s leading senior athletes will be using the meeting as part of their continued preparations for the Jamaican Trials next month, as well as the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, in July.

The live action will get underway at 5:15 pm ET with the women’s long jump which will feature Tissanna Hickling, while the first track event will open with the women’s 400 meters hurdles a 6:05 pm. Live results and updates will be posted HERE

After coming close to running his first-ever sub-10 seconds the last time out, young sprinter Oblique Seville heads into the Jubilee Series men’s 100m targeting a new personal best.

Seville is coached by Glen Mills, the sprint guru and the man who conditioned Usain Bolt to several world and Olympic titles and the current 100m and 200m world records.

The Tokyo Olympian improved his personal best to 10.00 seconds when he last competed on 7 May and he promised that “It will come the next time” during his postrace interview.

Besides Seville, the men’s 100m will also include Oshane Bailey, Tyquendo Tracey, Kemar Bailey-Cole, Michael Stephens, Antonio Watson and Jazeel Murphy.

The women’s 100m lineup will feature the likes of Remona Burchell, Shashalee Forbes, Natasha Morrison and Jodean Williams, while Sada Williams, Stephenie-Ann McPherson, and Candice McLeod are set to battle things out in the women’s 200m.

Elsewhere, Miguel Francis, a training partner of Seville at the Racers Track Club, headlines the list of starters in the men’s 200m dash with Murphy and Tracey also slated to return for the double.

Demish Gaye, who opted to run the 200m this weekend instead of his 400m specialty, is also among the entrants along with Kadrian Goldson.

Racquel Smith joined World-Track and Field Website in 2008 as a contributor for the Beijing Olympic Games and she has grown with us ever since. Despite being a mother of two, Racquel has been one of our main go-to writers from Caribbean meetings.

