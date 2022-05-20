How to watch the Tracksmith Track Night NYC on YouTube?

The following is the order of events schedule and how to watch the Tracksmith Track Night NYC live on Friday, 20 May. Live streaming coverage of the meeting will be available on the CITIUS MAG YouTube channel.

The Tracksmith Track Night NYC, which is part of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level series – will see some of the top middle and long-distance runners competing at Icahn Stadium.

Watch the live streaming coverage from 7:00 pm ET with several exhibition races before the main events get underway. The final race at the Tracksmith Track Night NYC on Friday is slated to go off at 9:55 pm, which is a 4x400m mixed relay.

Ajee Wilson, the 2022 World Indoor 800m champion, headlines the women’s field for that event on Friday night. Wilson, who secured her first global championships title in Belgrade, Serbia, in March has been entered in the Keeping Track Podcast Women’s 800m where she will be aiming to dip under two minutes for the first time this outdoor term.

The American opened her outdoor campaign with a 2:03.09 performance at the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games last month. Read more: How to watch the 2022 NJCAA D1 Track and Field Championships?

Among the athletes lining up against Wilson are Adelle Tracey, Nikki Hiltz, Juliette Whittaker, and Allie Wilson.

Hiltz will also race in the goodr Women’s 1500m, while Jazmine Fray, Sam Murphy, and Charlene Lipsey will race in the women’s 800m B race.

Tracksmith Track Night NYC – Order of Events

FRIDAY NIGHT MAIN EVENT SCHEDULE (All Times ET)

7:40 p.m. ET Exhibition Mile

7:48 p.m. ET Men’s 800m A

7:56 p.m. ET Women’s 800m A

8:04 p.m. Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

8:18 p.m. Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

8:32 p.m. Tortoise and Hare Race

8:35 p.m. High School Boys Mile

8:44 p.m. Men’s 1500m A

8:53 p.m. High School Girls Mile

9:02 p.m. Women’s 1500m A

9:11 p.m. Women’s 5000m

9:30 p.m. NA Beer Mile World Record Attempt

9:38 p.m. Men’s 5000m

9:55 p.m. 4×4 Mixed Relay