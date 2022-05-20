Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the Tracksmith Track Night NYC on YouTube?

Watch the Tracksmith Track Night NYC live on Youtube with the CITIUS MAG YouTube channel providing live free coverage. Ajee Wilson will be in action.

Published

Ajee-Wilson-of-USA-indoor-race
Ajee’ Wilson of USA in the women's 600m at New Balance Games

The following is the order of events schedule and how to watch the Tracksmith Track Night NYC live on Friday, 20 May. Live streaming coverage of the meeting will be available on the CITIUS MAG YouTube channel.

The Tracksmith Track Night NYC, which is part of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level series – will see some of the top middle and long-distance runners competing at Icahn Stadium.

Watch the live streaming coverage from 7:00 pm ET with several exhibition races before the main events get underway. The final race at the Tracksmith Track Night NYC on Friday is slated to go off at 9:55 pm, which is a 4x400m mixed relay.

Ajee Wilson, the 2022 World Indoor 800m champion, headlines the women’s field for that event on Friday night. Wilson, who secured her first global championships title in Belgrade, Serbia, in March has been entered in the Keeping Track Podcast Women’s 800m where she will be aiming to dip under two minutes for the first time this outdoor term.

The American opened her outdoor campaign with a 2:03.09 performance at the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games last month. Read more: How to watch the 2022 NJCAA D1 Track and Field Championships?

Among the athletes lining up against Wilson are Adelle Tracey, Nikki Hiltz, Juliette Whittaker, and Allie Wilson.

Hiltz will also race in the goodr Women’s 1500m, while Jazmine Fray, Sam Murphy, and Charlene Lipsey will race in the women’s 800m B race.

Tracksmith Track Night NYC – Order of Events

FRIDAY NIGHT MAIN EVENT SCHEDULE (All Times ET)
7:40 p.m. ET Exhibition Mile
7:48 p.m. ET Men’s 800m A
7:56 p.m. ET Women’s 800m A
8:04 p.m. Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
8:18 p.m. Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
8:32 p.m. Tortoise and Hare Race
8:35 p.m. High School Boys Mile
8:44 p.m. Men’s 1500m A
8:53 p.m. High School Girls Mile
9:02 p.m. Women’s 1500m A
9:11 p.m. Women’s 5000m
9:30 p.m. NA Beer Mile World Record Attempt
9:38 p.m. Men’s 5000m
9:55 p.m. 4×4 Mixed Relay

In this article:,,
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

2022-penn-relays-order-of-events-schedule-live-live-stream-day-1 2022-penn-relays-order-of-events-schedule-live-live-stream-day-1

Main News

How to watch 2022 Penn Relays?- Day 1 order of events schedule

Order of events schedule and where to watch the 2022 Penn Relays. You can watch live streaming of Day 1 at the 2022 Penn...

April 28, 2022
Matthew-Boling-19.92-200m Matthew-Boling-19.92-200m

Main News

Matthew Boling runs 19.92 PB to win 200m at 2022 Georgia Tech Invitational

Matthew Boling flashed to sizzling 19.92 seconds personal best to win the men's 200m at the 2022 Georgia Tech Invitational here on Saturday, 23...

April 23, 2022
Record-breaker-Abby-Steiner-of-Kentucky Record-breaker-Abby-Steiner-of-Kentucky

Main News

Abby Steiner runs 22.05; Christian Coleman posts 19.92 at Kentucky Invitational

Abby Steiner ran an impressive 22.05 and Christian Coleman clocked 19.92 to win 200m titles at the 2022 Kentucky Invitational on Friday (22). Follow...

April 22, 2022
Rock-n-Roll-Madrid-Marathon-2022-results Rock-n-Roll-Madrid-Marathon-2022-results

Main News

Rock ‘n’ Roll Madrid Marathon 2022 results

The latest Rock 'n' Roll Madrid Marathon 2022 results on Sunday (23) as Ethiopians Siranesh Yirga and Abdela Godana won the respective titles.

April 24, 2022
Advertisement