How to watch the USC vs UCLA 2022 Dual Meet? Order of events schedule

WILMINGTON, California — The USC vs UCLA 2022 Dual Meet will continue on Sunday here at Loker Stadium in Wilmington, Calif., and you can watch live streaming coverage on the Pac-12 Live streaming platform.

Live results are available online here, while USCTrojans.com will also have live streaming information.

READ MORE: Watch: Erriyon Knighton runs stunning 19.49 to break World U20 record at LSU Invitational

The annual meeting between between the two crosstown rivals will provide a lot of competition for both squad of athletes who are looking to secure respective marks for the NCAA national championships.

Action at the dual event began on Saturday with the hammer throw competitions at the South Bay Throws Facility in and the live coverage will get going on Day 2 on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. with the Senior Recognitions beginning at 11:45 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET.

The meet is also open to spectators with tickets costing $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under, and students with a high school or college ID. The meeting is open to all USC students for free.

The hosts enter this year’s USC vs UCLA 2022 Dual Meet looking to repeat the clean sweep again after dominating the 2021 battle.

The Trojans men won by a score margin of 114-42 last season and the women took the crown with a 93-70 score.

The USC men’s team has a 45-42 lead all-time in the Dual Meet with the Bruins and the women’s team has a 15-22 record in the head-to-head matchup.

Among the highlighted athletes to take note of this weekend is USC sprinter Davonte Burnett, who has been in good form so far this season.

The senior star opened his 2022 outdoor campaign in the 100m with a blistering 9.99 (+0.3 m/s) to set a personal best at the 2022 Mt. SAC Relays last month.

Fellow sprint star Celera Barnes leads the women’s 100m charges and she’s already clocked 10.82w (2.8 m/s) this season and has flirted with a breaking 11.00 seconds with legal wind reading a couple of other times.

Following Sunday’s USC vs UCLA meeting, both teams will turn the attention to conference competition when they take part in the 2022 Pac-12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which will be held in Eugene, Ore. from 13-15 May.

USC vs UCLA 2022 Dual Meet Order of Events Schedule

Field Events at Loker stadium

11:00am – Women’s Pole Vault (men to follow)

11:00am – Women’s Javelin (men to follow)

11:00am – Women’s Triple Jump

11:00am – Men’s Triple Jump

11:45am – Men’s High Jump

12:00pm – Women’s Shot Put (men to follow)

1:00pm – Women’s Discus (men to follow)

1:00pm – Men’s Long Jump

1:00pm – Women’s Long Jump

1:45pm – Women’s High Jump

Running Events at Loker stadium

11:15am – Women’s 3k Steeple

11:30am – Men’s 3k Steeple

11:45am – Senior Recognition

12:00pm – National Anthem

12:05pm – Women’s 400 Meter Relay

12:10pm – Men’s 400 Meter Relay

12:15pm – Women’s 1500 Meters

12:25pm – Men’s 1500 Meters

12:35pm – Women’s 100 Hurdles

12:40pm – Men’s 110 High Hurdles

12:50pm – Women’s 400 Meters

12:55pm – Men’s 400 Meters

1:00pm – Women’s 100 Meters

1:05pm – Men’s 100 Meters

1:15pm – Women’s 800 Meters

1:20pm – Men’s 800 Meters

1:30pm – Women’s 400 Hurdles

1:35pm – Men’s 400 Hurdles

1:45pm – Women’s 200 Meters

1:50pm – Men’s 200 Meters

2:00pm – Women’s 3000 Meters

2:15pm – Men’s 3000 Meters

2:35pm – Women’s 1600 Meter Relay

2:40pm – Men’s 1600 Meter Relay