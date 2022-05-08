How to watch the Zurich Barcelona Marathon 2022?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the Zurich Barcelona Marathon 2022 on Sunday, 8 May online, as well as follow all the live results and updates as the race is unfold.

The Zurich Barcelona Marathon 2022 is part of the 2022 World Athletics Label Road Races Elite series and live streaming will be available on the organizers’ YouTube channel for free across the globe as well as on TV 3 Catalunya.

Also Watch the live stream on YouTube || For Live Results Click Here

Don’t miss out on the live action today as several runners continue to hunt valuable points in the race to secure the World Athletics road race title at the end of the series later this year.

For more information please continue to visit our homepage, while you can also follow other live results and see other results from events already taken please by visiting our results and upcoming meets webpage here.