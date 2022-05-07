How to watch Thompson-Herah at the JAAA/SDF/Puma Jubilee Series?

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah will feature in the women’s 200m at the JAAA/SDF/Puma Jubilee Series 2.0 meeting at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday (7) and you can watch live streaming coverage on the TrackAlerts YouTube channel.

Thompson-Herah, who has already clocked 10.89 seconds for the 100m, will make her season debut in the 200m where she will face Stephenie-Ann McPherson, Shashalee Forbes and Jodean Williams.

Where To Watch The JAAA/SDF/Puma Jubilee Series?

Meanwhile, Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson will line up in the women's 100 meters.

Jackson, who has made a pair of 400m winning appearances to open her outdoor 2022 campaign, will finally make her debut in the shorter sprints this season.

The 27-year-old will start from heat three of the women’s 100m here on Saturday where she is slated to take on Remona Burchell in the hunt for a top-eight spot to tonight’s final, based on times.

Anthonique Strachan from The Bahamas will also start in the women’s 100m and will look to improve on her personal best of 10.99 seconds, set earlier this year in Kingston as well.

USA’s Tamari Davis, Shockoria Wallace and Kasheika Cameron are also scheduled to line up in the heats of the women’s 100m.

On the men’s side, former national champion Oshane Bailey will aim to continue his solid start to the 2022 season when he starts from lane six in the first heat.

Olympian Oblique Seville will also feature in the men’s 100m where he’ll look to break 10-seconds for the first time in his career, while Nigel Ellis will continue working on his overall speed to prepare for the 200m.

Miguel Francis, who is specialized in the 200m, has opted to step down in distance to work on his speed and he will start from the second heat of the 100m this evening, while young standout sprinter Sachin Dennis will go in heat three against Kadrian Goldson.

Janieve Russell, the 400m hurdles specialist, Junelle Bromfield, Tiffany James-Rose and Tovea Jenkins are all slated to race in the women’s 400m dash.

European 2018 champion over 100m Zharnel Hughes will compete in the men’s 200m, along with Antonio Watson