How you can watch the 2022 Ohio Valley Outdoor Track and Field Championships?

The 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be held from Wednesday through Friday, 11-13 May at Roy Stewart Stadium and you can watch live streaming coverage on ESPN+. Live results and other updates will also be available.

How and where to watch the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championship?

ESPN+ (DAY 1 – 6 P.M., ET) | ESPN+ (DAY 2 – 6 P.M., ET) | ESPN+ (DAY 3 – 12 P.M., CT) | LIVE RESULTS | Entry Lists | Full meet Start/ Heat List

This year’s championships will be at Marshall Gage Track on the campus of Murray State University with Eastern Illinois and Southeast Missouri returning as the defending men’s and women’s respective team champions.

Southeast Missouri won the women’s Ohio Valley Championships team title last year, the program’s first since 2014 and entering this week, the Redhawks are hoping to make it back-to-back.

Eastern Illinois, in the meantime, heading the 2022 OVC Outdoor Track and Field Championships as the two-time defending men’s champion after winning back-to-back team titles in 2019 and 2021. The 2020 conference championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The OVC Championships will start on Wednesday with the men’s decathlon and women’s Heptathlon at 9 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. ET.

The opening multi-events will not be streamed live Wednesday on ESPN+, but you can still follow the Live results online of the early events using your smart devices.

The finals of the men’s discus and women’s javelin at 12 a.m. ET will take place at Hamilton Field, while the multi-events will be staged as well as the final of the men’s and women’s Pole Vault, starting at 3:00 p.m., will be at Stewart Stadium.

Track events taking place in the evening include the heats for the 1,500m, 400m hurdles, and 200m, starting at 6:30 p.m. There are two finals taking place on Wednesday’s day one –the men’s and women’s 10,000 meters.

2022 Ohio Valley Outdoor Track and Field Championships – DAY 1

8:30am-9:45am Implement Weigh-In @ Stadium

9:00am 100h Hept.

9:15am 100m Dec.

9:45am High Jump Hept

10:00am Long Jump Dec.

11:00am M Discus* (H) Final

W Javelin* (H) Final

Shot Put Hept.

12:00pm High Jump Dec.

12:30pm-2:00pm Implement Weight-In @ Hamilton*

12:45pm 200m Hept.

1:30pm 400m Dec.

2:00pm W Discus* (H) Final

M-Javelin* (H) Final

M-Pole Vault Final

4:00pm-7:00pm Shot Put Practice

Hammer** (H) Practice

5:00pm W Pole Vault Final

5:20pm National Anthem

5:30pm M 1500m Prelim

5:50pm W 1500m Prelim

6:10pm M 400m Hurdles Prelim

6:25pm W 400m Hurdles Prelim

6:40pm M 200m Prelim

6:55pm W 200m Prelim

7:15pm M 10,000m Final

8:00pm W 10,000m Final