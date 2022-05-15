Connect with us

Julien Alfred (10.80w) edges Kevon Davis (10.83w) at Big 12 Outdoor Championships 2022

Julien Alfred posted a wind-assisted 10.80 seconds (2.4 m/s) to edge her Texas teammate Kevon Davis (10.83) to win the women’s 100m at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships 2022.

Julien-Alfred-beats-Kevon-Davis-at-Big-12-Outdoor-Championships-2022
Julien Alfred beats Kevon Davis at Big 12 Outdoor Championships 2022. Photo by Texas track and field

LUBBOCK, Texas —- Julien Alfred ran a slightly wind-assisted 10.80 seconds (2.4 m/s) to beat her fellow Texas teammate Kevon Davis who clocked 10.83 secs in the women’s 100m final at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships 2022 at Fuller Track in Lubbock, Texas, on Sunday (15).

After clocking a blistering 10.81 secs to set a new St Lucian national record in the heats on Saturday, Alfred returned on Sunday to hold off Jamaican Davis in the closing meters of the race as the two young Caribbean sprinters led a 1-2 Longhorns finish.

READ MORE: Day 3: Big 12 Outdoor Championships 2022  order of events, how to watch?

Rosemary Chukwuma of Texas Tech was also in good form in the final, clocking 10.88 secs to take third place with another Texas runner, Kynnedy Flannel and Caira Pettway of Baylor both credited with 11.06 secs in 4th and 5th, respectively.

The trio also teamed up earlier to set a meet record of 42.35 seconds to win the 4x100m relay.

Texas also secured the Big 12 Outdoor Championships 2022 title in the men’s 100m after Micaiah Harris Texas cracked the 10-seconds barrier with the help of a +2.4 m/s following wind.

Harris ran 9.93 seconds to secure the 10 points for the Longhorns, while Isaiah Cunningham of Baylor followed him home closely in second place at 9.97. Demarius Smith of Oklahoma ran 10.12 for third.

Mellissa is a hard-working track and field follower who likes to travel and have fun with anyone she communicates with, for example, go running with them! Yay! Mellissa is a former Pride News writer who now spends her time working with kids and following the sport she loves.

