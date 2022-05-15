Julien Alfred (10.80w) edges Kevon Davis (10.83w) at Big 12 Outdoor Championships 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas —- Julien Alfred ran a slightly wind-assisted 10.80 seconds (2.4 m/s) to beat her fellow Texas teammate Kevon Davis who clocked 10.83 secs in the women’s 100m final at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships 2022 at Fuller Track in Lubbock, Texas, on Sunday (15).

After clocking a blistering 10.81 secs to set a new St Lucian national record in the heats on Saturday, Alfred returned on Sunday to hold off Jamaican Davis in the closing meters of the race as the two young Caribbean sprinters led a 1-2 Longhorns finish.

Rosemary Chukwuma of Texas Tech was also in good form in the final, clocking 10.88 secs to take third place with another Texas runner, Kynnedy Flannel and Caira Pettway of Baylor both credited with 11.06 secs in 4th and 5th, respectively.

The trio also teamed up earlier to set a meet record of 42.35 seconds to win the 4x100m relay.

Texas also secured the Big 12 Outdoor Championships 2022 title in the men’s 100m after Micaiah Harris Texas cracked the 10-seconds barrier with the help of a +2.4 m/s following wind.

Harris ran 9.93 seconds to secure the 10 points for the Longhorns, while Isaiah Cunningham of Baylor followed him home closely in second place at 9.97. Demarius Smith of Oklahoma ran 10.12 for third.