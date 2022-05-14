Julien Alfred breaks Big 12 record with 10.81; Kevona Davis runs 10.95

LUBBOCK, Texas —— Julien Alfred of Texas blasted to a new meeting record of 10.81 seconds (1.7 m/s) to win her 100m heat at the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Championships on Saturday (14) at Fuller Track in Lubbock.

Her teammate and fellow Caribbean representative Kevona Davis also impressed in the preliminaries after the Jamaican recorded her first-ever sub-11 seconds clocking when winning her heat in 10.95 seconds (0.9 m/s).

Alfred, who represented Saint Lucia at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, dipped under 11-seconds for the second time this season as she continues to show championship form in the early collegiate postseason.

Sha'Carri Richardson, 10.75

Dawn Sowell, 10.78

Julien Alfred, 10.81*

Aleia Hobbs, 10.85

Melissa Jefferson, 10.88*

Twanisha Terry, 10.89

Abby Steiner, 10.92*

Cambrea Sturgis, 10.92

Jenna Prandini, 10.92

Favour Ofili, 10.93*



*Denotes mark clocked in 2022 — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) May 15, 2022

Her heat-winning time improved her previous personal best from 10.98 secs, set at the Mt. Sac Relays in Walnut, Calif., last month, while the 10.81 this weekend also bettered the 10.95 seconds previous Big 12 Championships record, set in 2008 by Jamaican Simone Facey, who represented Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, talented Jamaican young sprinter Kevona Davis finally joined the sub-11 seconds 100m club this weekend after the Texas sophomore clocked a personal best to win her heat.

Davis, who is regarded as one of Jamaica’s top upcoming sprinters, smashed her previous PB of 11.16 secs, which was set in 2018.

The 20-year-old enters the final of the women’s 100m at the conference championships with the third-fastest time.

Rosemary Chukwuma of Texas Tech ran a slightly wind-assisted 10.94 (2.4 m/s) to win her heat to qualify with the second fastest time.

Texas qualified three athletes for the final with Kynnedy Flannel running 11.09 secs (2.4 m/s) to advance as well.

The final of the women’s 100m at the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Championships is slated for Sunday (15) at 7:55 PM ET.

Women’s 100m Finalists

