Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Julien Alfred breaks Big 12 record with 10.81; Kevona Davis runs 10.95

Julien Alfred of Texas smashed Big 12 Outdoor Championships 100m record after running 10.81 seconds on Saturday (14) at Fuller Track in Lubbock.

Published

Julien-Alfred-Texas-fast-100-record
Julien Alfred of Texas in action for the Longhorns. Photo by Texas Sports

LUBBOCK, Texas —— Julien Alfred of Texas blasted to a new meeting record of 10.81 seconds (1.7 m/s) to win her 100m heat at the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Championships on Saturday (14) at Fuller Track in Lubbock.

Her teammate and fellow Caribbean representative Kevona Davis also impressed in the preliminaries after the Jamaican recorded her first-ever sub-11 seconds clocking when winning her heat in 10.95 seconds (0.9 m/s).

READ MORE: Day 2: 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships order of events; how to watch?

Alfred, who represented Saint Lucia at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, dipped under 11-seconds for the second time this season as she continues to show championship form in the early collegiate postseason.

Her heat-winning time improved her previous personal best from 10.98 secs, set at the Mt. Sac Relays in  Walnut, Calif., last month, while the 10.81 this weekend also bettered the 10.95 seconds previous Big 12 Championships record, set in 2008 by Jamaican Simone Facey, who represented Texas A&M.

Meanwhile, talented Jamaican young sprinter Kevona Davis finally joined the sub-11 seconds 100m club this weekend after the Texas sophomore clocked a personal best to win her heat.

Davis, who is regarded as one of Jamaica’s top upcoming sprinters, smashed her previous PB of 11.16 secs, which was set in 2018.

The 20-year-old enters the final of the women’s 100m at the conference championships with the third-fastest time.

Rosemary Chukwuma of Texas Tech ran a slightly wind-assisted 10.94 (2.4 m/s) to win her heat to qualify with the second fastest time.

Texas qualified three athletes for the final with Kynnedy Flannel running 11.09 secs (2.4 m/s) to advance as well.

The final of the women’s 100m at the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Championships is slated for Sunday (15) at  7:55 PM ET.

Women’s 100m Finalists

PLACE ATHLETE RESULT WIND

  • 1 Julien Alfred Texas [SO] 10.81 Q MR 1.7 m/s
  • 2 Rosemary Chukwuma Texas Tech [SO] 10.94 Q 2.4 m/s
  • 3 Kevona Davis Texas [SO] 10.95 Q 0.9 m/s
  • 4 Caira Pettway Baylor [SR] 11.06 Q 0.9 m/s
  • 5 Kynnedy Flannel Texas [JR] 11.09 Q 2.4 m/s
  • 6 Kennedy Blackmon Oklahoma [JR] 11.12 Q 1.7 m/s
  • 7 Sydney Washington Baylor [SR] 11.25 q 1.7 m/s 
  • 8 Kiah Dubarry-Gay Texas Tech [SO] 11.34 q

In this article:,,,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS

Main News

Final Carifta Games 2022 medal standings; Jamaica dominates again!

Host country Jamaica won an incredible 97 medals, including 47 golds to top the Carifta Games 2022 medal standings here at the National Stadium...

April 19, 2022
2022-penn-relays-order-of-events-schedule-live-live-stream-day-1 2022-penn-relays-order-of-events-schedule-live-live-stream-day-1

Main News

How to watch 2022 Penn Relays?- Day 1 order of events schedule

Order of events schedule and where to watch the 2022 Penn Relays. You can watch live streaming of Day 1 at the 2022 Penn...

April 28, 2022
2022-CARIFTA-Games-Day-One-Schedule 2022-CARIFTA-Games-Day-One-Schedule

Main News

2022 CARIFTA Games Order of Events- Day 1 and how to watch

Day One order of events, live results and schedule for the 2022 CARIFTA Games at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday, 16...

April 16, 2022
Matthew-Boling-19.92-200m Matthew-Boling-19.92-200m

Main News

Matthew Boling runs 19.92 PB to win 200m at 2022 Georgia Tech Invitational

Matthew Boling flashed to sizzling 19.92 seconds personal best to win the men's 200m at the 2022 Georgia Tech Invitational here on Saturday, 23...

April 23, 2022
Advertisement