Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Men’s 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round results Day 3

The 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round results for the men on Day 3 on Friday (27). Olympians Joseph Fahnbulleh and Randolph Ross Jr. were among the stars.

Published

Joseph_Fahnbulleh_2022_NCAA_East_Preliminar_ Round
Florida's Joseph Fahnbulleh at the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round. Photo: Florida Gators

Results from the final day of competition for the men at the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round on Friday (27) as the final places for the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships on the men’s side were wrapped up from this region.

All the big names booked their spots in their respective sprint events, while the places in the 1500m, 800m, 5000m and the 3000m steeplechase were also secured. Read more: Results on Day2: 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round

In the sprints, Florida’s Joseph Fahnbulleh seems to be returning to his best form at the right time after he topped both the 100m and 200m fields, including running a wind-aided 19.85 seconds in the latter event.

Olympian Randolph Ross Jr. showed his great form in the 400m after he easily put away Florida’s SEC title holder Champion Allison to top the event chart with an impressive 44.23 seconds to set a new season best and facility record. Ross’ time is the second-fastest in the world this year behind the 44.22 secs of Olympic champion Steven Gardiner from The Bahamas.

Elsewhere, Matthew Boling of Georgia, Javonte Harding of North Carolina A&T, as well as Olympian Eric Harrison of Ohio State, Sean Dolan of Villanova, Anass Essayi of South Carolina and Alabama’s Eliud Kipsang also earned respective spots to the national championships.

Florida and North Carolina A&T were impressive in the 4x400m relay heats, while Florida State, Virginia Tech and Tennessee were among the top 4x100m relay qualifiers for the 2022 NCAA Championships next month.

The 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round continues today (28) with the women’s final day of competition.

2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round results Day 3

DayStartFriday EventsRndStart ListResult
Friday1:00 PMMen DiscusFirst RoundStart ListResult
Friday2:30 PMMen High JumpFirst RoundStart ListResult
Friday5:00 PMMen 4×100 M RelayQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday5:15 PMMen 1500 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday5:40 PMMen 3000 M SteepleQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:00 PMMen Triple JumpFirst RoundStart ListResult
Friday6:15 PMMen 110 M HurdlesQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:35 PMMen 100 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:50 PMMen 400 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday7:05 PMMen 800 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday7:25 PMMen 400 M HurdlesQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday7:50 PMMen 200 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday8:10 PMMen 5000 MSemifinalsStart ListResult
Friday8:45 PMMen 4×400 M RelayQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
In this article:,,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Night of the 10,000m PBs?

Top runners are looking to secure World Championships spots when they compete in the 2022 Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs today (14).

May 14, 2022
Erriyon-Knighton-at-the-U.S.-Olympic-Trials-2021 Erriyon-Knighton-at-the-U.S.-Olympic-Trials-2021

Main News

Watch: Erriyon Knighton runs stunning 19.49 to break World U20 record at LSU Invitational

Erriyon Knighton dominated the men's 200m at the 2022 LSU Invitational on Saturday (30) when running 19.49 secs to break the World U20 record!...

April 30, 2022
Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-1500m-Olympic-Champion Jakob-Ingebrigtsen-1500m-Olympic-Champion

Main News

2022 Sound Running Track Meet results; Jakob Ingebrigtsen dominates 5000m

The 2022 Sound Running Track Meet results on Friday night (6) with Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen winning the 5000m race.

May 7, 2022
Abel_Kipsang_of_Kenya_2022_Kip_Keino_Classic_results Abel_Kipsang_of_Kenya_2022_Kip_Keino_Classic_results

Main News

Complete 2022 Kip Keino Classic results; Fraser-Pryce, Kipsang among top performers

Complete results from the 2022 Kip Keino Classic on May 7. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Abel Kipsang, and Ferdinand Omanyala among the star performers

May 7, 2022
Advertisement