Men’s 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round results Day 3

Results from the final day of competition for the men at the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round on Friday (27) as the final places for the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships on the men’s side were wrapped up from this region.

All the big names booked their spots in their respective sprint events, while the places in the 1500m, 800m, 5000m and the 3000m steeplechase were also secured. Read more: Results on Day2: 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round

In the sprints, Florida’s Joseph Fahnbulleh seems to be returning to his best form at the right time after he topped both the 100m and 200m fields, including running a wind-aided 19.85 seconds in the latter event.

Olympian Randolph Ross Jr. showed his great form in the 400m after he easily put away Florida’s SEC title holder Champion Allison to top the event chart with an impressive 44.23 seconds to set a new season best and facility record. Ross’ time is the second-fastest in the world this year behind the 44.22 secs of Olympic champion Steven Gardiner from The Bahamas.

Elsewhere, Matthew Boling of Georgia, Javonte Harding of North Carolina A&T, as well as Olympian Eric Harrison of Ohio State, Sean Dolan of Villanova, Anass Essayi of South Carolina and Alabama’s Eliud Kipsang also earned respective spots to the national championships.

Florida and North Carolina A&T were impressive in the 4x400m relay heats, while Florida State, Virginia Tech and Tennessee were among the top 4x100m relay qualifiers for the 2022 NCAA Championships next month.

The 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round continues today (28) with the women’s final day of competition.

2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round results Day 3