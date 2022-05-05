Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Miller-Uibo, Gardiner to race at 2022 Meeting de Paris Diamond League meeting

Bahamian Olympic champions Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner will race at the 2022 Meeting de Paris Diamond League meeting in Paris in June.

Published

Shaunae-Miller-Uibo-Olympic-champions-in-the-400m
Shaunae Miller-Uibo Olympic champions in the 400m

PARIS, France – Bahamian Olympic 400 meters champions Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner will both compete at the 2022 Meeting de Paris Diamond League meeting in Paris for the first time on 18 June.

Miller-Uibo Back In France After Junior Success

Miller-Uibo, who last competed in France in 2011 while she was still a teenager, will hope to make a rewarding return after copping a 400m gold at the World U18 Championships in Lille.

READ MORE: Miller-Uibo, Richards, and Jamaica’s 4x400m team win Caribbean gold medals in Belgrade

The two-time Olympic champion secured her first world title at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade this past March, and she will aim to add the outdoor title to her medal haul this summer.

In Paris, Miller-Uibo will line up against Dominican Republic’s Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Marileidy Paulino, who set a national record of 49.20 seconds to finish behind the Bahamian in Japan last summer.

Paulino will be seeking to at least duplicate that achievement this summer at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, while she will also take aim at her personal best and national mark.

Also down to contest the one lap event on the women’s side is Olympic semi-finalist Amandine Brossier of France who owns a PB of 51.25.

Gardiner Ready To Impress In Paris

Meanwhile, another Bahamian 400m great, Gardiner, headlines the men’s 400m field for the 2022 Meeting de Paris Diamond League meeting.

The reigning world and Olympic champion hasn’t raced frequently in Diamond League competitions since 2018, but he’ll be hoping to produce something special on the day.

ALSO READ: Olympic champion Steven Gardiner runs world 44.22 at LSU Alumni Gold

Gardiner last race in France in 2019 at the Diamond League meeting in France.

“It will be my first time in the City of Lights and I am looking forward to competing at the Paris Diamond League,” the 26-year-old said.

“I have heard a lot of good things about the engaging crowd and excellent organization there. I am excited to compete there!

Gardiner captured the Olympic 400m gold in Tokyo last August after clocking 43.85 seconds run to beat Anthony Zambrano of Colombia and Kirani James of Grenada who both were unable to match the super form of the Bahamian.

Gardiner, who will attempt to defend his world title at Eugene 2022, has opened his season in sizzling form, clocking a world-leading 44.22 secs at the 2022 LSU Alumni Gold in Baton Rouge, last month.

The talented sprinter has also been in good form over the 200m, posting 20.28 (+0.6 m/s) in Carolina in March and then an impressive 20.79 secs in a -4.7 m/s headwind at the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games in Devonshire, last month.

In this article:,,,,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Tia-Clayton-Jamaica-Champs-2022 Tia-Clayton-Jamaica-Champs-2022

Main News

How to watch the CARIFTA Games 2022?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the CARIFTA Games 2022 on Sportsmax TV and the Sportsmax App from Saturday, 16 April to Sunday,...

April 11, 2022
Abby_Steiner_10.92_Kentucky_record Abby_Steiner_10.92_Kentucky_record

Main News

Abby Steiner runs world-leading 10.92 at Joe May Invitational 2022

Abby Steiner of Kentucky clocked 10.92 to win the women's 100m with a world-leading time and then did 22.38 into a -5.6 m/s in the...

April 9, 2022
Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce-runs-10.81 Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce-runs-10.81

Main News

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sha’Carri Richardson set for 100m clash in Nairobi

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sha'Carri Richardson will battle in the 100m at the Kip Keino Classic 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level event.

April 13, 2022
CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS

Main News

Final Carifta Games 2022 medal standings; Jamaica dominates again!

Host country Jamaica won an incredible 97 medals, including 47 golds to top the Carifta Games 2022 medal standings here at the National Stadium...

April 19, 2022
Advertisement