Miller-Uibo, Gardiner to race at 2022 Meeting de Paris Diamond League meeting

PARIS, France – Bahamian Olympic 400 meters champions Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner will both compete at the 2022 Meeting de Paris Diamond League meeting in Paris for the first time on 18 June.

Miller-Uibo Back In France After Junior Success

Miller-Uibo, who last competed in France in 2011 while she was still a teenager, will hope to make a rewarding return after copping a 400m gold at the World U18 Championships in Lille.

The two-time Olympic champion secured her first world title at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade this past March, and she will aim to add the outdoor title to her medal haul this summer.

In Paris, Miller-Uibo will line up against Dominican Republic’s Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Marileidy Paulino, who set a national record of 49.20 seconds to finish behind the Bahamian in Japan last summer.

Paulino will be seeking to at least duplicate that achievement this summer at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, while she will also take aim at her personal best and national mark.

Also down to contest the one lap event on the women’s side is Olympic semi-finalist Amandine Brossier of France who owns a PB of 51.25.

Gardiner Ready To Impress In Paris

Meanwhile, another Bahamian 400m great, Gardiner, headlines the men’s 400m field for the 2022 Meeting de Paris Diamond League meeting.

The reigning world and Olympic champion hasn’t raced frequently in Diamond League competitions since 2018, but he’ll be hoping to produce something special on the day.

Gardiner last race in France in 2019 at the Diamond League meeting in France.

“It will be my first time in the City of Lights and I am looking forward to competing at the Paris Diamond League,” the 26-year-old said.

“I have heard a lot of good things about the engaging crowd and excellent organization there. I am excited to compete there!

Gardiner captured the Olympic 400m gold in Tokyo last August after clocking 43.85 seconds run to beat Anthony Zambrano of Colombia and Kirani James of Grenada who both were unable to match the super form of the Bahamian.

Gardiner, who will attempt to defend his world title at Eugene 2022, has opened his season in sizzling form, clocking a world-leading 44.22 secs at the 2022 LSU Alumni Gold in Baton Rouge, last month.

The talented sprinter has also been in good form over the 200m, posting 20.28 (+0.6 m/s) in Carolina in March and then an impressive 20.79 secs in a -4.7 m/s headwind at the 2022 USATF Bermuda Games in Devonshire, last month.