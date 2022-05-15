Night of the 10,000m PBs 2022 results – May 14

The results and recap from the 2022 Night of the 10,000m PBs, which took place at a lively Parliament Hill Fields Athletics Track in London, UK, on Saturday (14). Jess Judd wins the women’s race in 31:22.24 after breaking away late.

The event saw a number of the top British athletes hunting spots to the World Athletics Championships later this summer, along with several international runners who were in search of qualifying standards for the 10,000m.

In the end, Britain’s Jess Judd comfortably ran away with the women’s race to secure her 10,000m spot at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon after clocking an impressive winning time.

The Olympian won with a performance that was well inside the qualifying standing, but she had already achieved before the race this weekend so her goal was just to finish in the top two to secure her world championships place.

Fellow Briton Amy-Eloise Markovc, who competed in the 5,000m at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last summer, finished second in 31:25.57, but missed the qualifying standard by 57 seconds.

Sam Atkin was the top British finisher in the men’s race, crossing the finish line second in 27:31.98, but he fell slightly short of the qualification time.

Italian Yeman Crippa won the men’s race overall in a time of 27:16.18.

Night of the 10,000m PBs 2022 Results

Top British Men’s Finishers

Sam ATKIN GBR 27:31.98 Emile CAIRESS GBR 27:34.08 Ben CONNOR GBR 27:51.82 Jake SMITH GBR 28:01.05 Mahamed MAHAMED GBR 28:19.27 Jack ROWE GBR 28:20.31 Tom ANDERSON GBR 28:35.47 Kristian JONES GBR 28:48.33 Hugo MILNER GBR 29:00.03 Nigel MARTIN GBR 29:13.28 Zakariya MAHAMED GBR 29:14.16 Ellis CROSS GBR DNF

International Finishers Outside of British Runners

Yemaneberhan CRIPPA ITA 27:16.18 Overall Winner

Overall Winner Ayala GASHAU ISR 27:49.88

Oliver CHIGNELL NZL 27:52.21

Soufiane BOUCHIKHI BEL 28:08.89

Italo QUAZZOLA ITA 28:16.44

Sigurd Ruud SKJESETH NOR 28:17.01

Jamal Abdelmaji EISA MOHAMMED ART 28:33.92

Yitayew ABUHAY ISR 28:37.28

David NILSSON SWE 28:39.96

Mohammad Reza ABOOTORABI IRI 28:45.44

Badr JAAFARI ITA 28:55.84

Lucas DA SILVA BEL 29:10.56

Duarte GOMES POR 29:16.85

Francesco CARRERA ITA 29:19.55

Sander VERCAUTEREN BEL 29:50.95

Nekagenet CRIPPA ITA DNF

Zerei Kbrom MEZNGI NOR DNF

Suldan HASSAN SWE DNF

British Top Finishers

Jessica JUDD GBR 31:22.24 Amy-Eloise MARKOVC GBR 31:25.57 Samantha HARRISON GBR 31:30.63 Sarah INGLIS GBR 31:39.60 Hannah IRWIN GBR 32:25.34 Lauren HEYES GBR 32:26.26 Jessica GIBBON GBR 32:27.95 Verity OCKENDEN GBR 32:35.72 Philippa BOWDEN GBR 32:44.62 Abbie DONNELLY GBR 32:46.19 Stephie PENNYCOOK GBR 33:22.59 Mhairi MACLENNAN GBR 33:32.39 Clara EVANS GBR 33:34.75 Grace CARSON GBR 33:45.87 Eleanor BOLTON GBR 33:49.27 Kate DREW GBR 33:59.52 Holly DIXON GBR 33:59.55 Rebecca MURRAY GBR 34:05.15 Lily PARTRIDGE GBR 34:24.50 Elle TWENTYMAN GBR 34:29.45 Louise SMALL GBR 34:36.42 Emily KEARNEY GBR 35:01.60 Hannah ROBINSON GBR 35:08.94 Danielle HODGKINSON GBR DNF Charlotte ARTER GBR DNF

