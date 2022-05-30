Connect with us

Oblique Seville can run faster than 9.86, says coach Glen Mills

Jamaican emerging sprint star Oblique Seville who recently ran 9.86 is coached by the man who guided Usain Bolt to world records and he believes the 21-year-old will get faster.

Published

Oblique Seville is in the “best possible place for sprinting,” according to his coach Glen Mills, who expects the new Jamaican sprint ace to run even faster than the 9.86 seconds he posted on 21 May. Coach Mills is the same man who guided Usain Bolt to a pair of sprinting world records.

Seville became the sixth-fastest Jamaican ever over the 100m behind world record holder Bolt (9.58 secs) when setting his blistering new personal best at the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series 2.1 meeting —a time which is also the joint-second fastest time in the world in 2022 behind the 9.85 secs by Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala.

READ MORE: Thompson-Herah runs 10.94, and young Jamaican posts 9.86 in Kingston

After guiding the likes of double sprint world record holder Bolt and Yohan Blake to the top of world sprinting and multiple global championships titles in the past, Mills suggested that Racers Track Club is the best place for Seville to continue with his development.

“He has been putting in the work diligently and patiently, and we are hoping that he will continue to develop as the season goes on,” Mills was quoted as telling the Jamaica Gleaner earlier this month.

“He’s just 21, and he has matured more, and I think he will fulfill our expectations because at Racers, he is in the best possible place for sprinting.”

Prior to joining the illustrious sub-10 seconds club, Seville flirted with achieving the milestone a few weeks leading up to the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series 2.1 meeting when he clocked 10.00 secs in a slight -0.4 m/s headwind.

REMEMBER THIS? READ ALSO: Bolt says people will always doubt him

The 21-year-old promised after that performance that he was ready to run sub-10 seconds in his next outing and he went on to deliver.

Glen Mills not surprised by fast Oblique Seville time

Mills was not surprised that the former high school star and Olympic Games semifinalist in Tokyo, last summer, ran so fast, but admitted that he wasn’t expecting such a time at a low-key meeting.

“I am not surprised that he ran so fast, but I am surprised that he ran so fast in a meet of that nature,” added Mills in the Jamaica Gleaner interview.

“It is not like the final of the National Trials, or a Diamond League. It was a development meet.”

Mills noted that although he ran fast, Seville did not have the best race execution and revealed that he could have gone even faster with a better start.

“What I can say is that his first part of the race wasn’t up to the standard that he normally executes, and if he did, then obviously, he could have done a better performance,” added the veteran sprint coach.

“But we are not worried about it. Starting is something that fluctuates from time to time.”

Seville will start as the overwhelming favorite to win his first national men’s 100m title at the Jamaican national championships in Kingston from 23-26 June.

The championships will be used to select the Jamaican national team for the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, in July, along with the Commonwealth Games, which will be staged later this summer.

