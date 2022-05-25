Connect with us

Olympic champs Mu, Jacobs withdrew from 2022 Prefontaine Classic

Athing Mu and Lamont Marcell Jacobs pulled out of the 2022 Prefontaine Classic as several big names were pulled and some added to the meeting.

Published

Athing-Mu-women's-800-all-time-list
Athing Mu of USA after winning Olympic 800m gold medal in Tokyo

Olympic champions Athing Mu and Lamont Marcell Jacobs were among the big-name athletes who have withdrawn from the 2022 Prefontaine Classic, which takes place on Friday, 27 May, and Saturday, 28 May.

Watch Friday’s action on USATF.tv and watch Saturday’s action live at 4:00 PM ET on CNBC, and 4:30 PM ET on NBC.

READ MORE: Thompson-Herah, Richardson, Asher-Smith, Jackson head Prefontaine Classic strong 100m field

Tokyo Olympic 800m champion Mu was slated for a rematch with British Olympic runner-up Keely Hodgkinson, but this clash will not go ahead after the American withdrew earlier this week.

In the men’s 100m dash, Jacobs, the Olympic gold medalist, will not travel to face-off with a strong field, that also includes world champion, Christian Coleman of USA. Trayvon Bromell and world U20 record-holder Letsile Tebogo have been added to the field.

Elsewhere, Olympic 400m hurdles silver medalist Rai Benjamin has pulled out of the event, along with a host of other top rivals, while Caster Semenya withdrew from the women’s 2-mile race which will see the likes of Sifan Hassan, Beatrice Chebet, Francine Niyonsaba and Whittni Orton Morgan in action.

2022 Prefontaine Classic Latest Entry Updates

Men’s Pole Vault
Valentin Lavillenie – Added
Jacob Wooten – Added
Clayton Fritsch – Added
Sam Kendricks – Withdrawn
Thiago Braz – Withdrawn

Women’s 800m

Jemma Reekie – Added
Allie Wilson – Added
Michaela Meyer – Added
Sage Hurta – Added
Athing Mu – Withdrawn
Kate Grace – Withdrawn

Women’s High Jump

Nadezhda Dubovitskaya – Added
Elena Vallortigara – Added
Salome Lang – Withdrawn

Women’s 100m Hurdles

Tonea Marshall – Added
Cindy Sember – Added

Men’s 400m Hurdles

CJ Allen – Added
Jaheel Hyde – Added
Kemar Mowatt – Added
Khallifah Rosser – Added
Quincy Hall – Added
Rai Benjamin – Withdrawn
Kenny Selmon – Withdrawn
Abderrahman Samba – Withdrawn
Kyron McMaster – Withdrawn
Alessandro Sibilio – Withdrawn

Men’s 400m

Isaac Makwala – Added
Matthew Hudson-Smith – Added
Kahmari Montgomery – Added
Will London – Withdrawn

Men’s 100m

Trayvon Bromell – Added
Kyree King – Added
Letsile Tebogo – Added
Lamont Marcell Jacobs – Withdrawn
Marvin Bracy – Withdrawn
Ronnie Baker – Withdrawn

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

Katie Rainsberger – Added
Val Constien – Withdrawn
Geneviève Lalonde – Withdrawn

Men’s Shot Put

Nick Ponzio – Added
Payton Otterdahl – Added
Josh Awotunde – Withdrawn
Darlan Romani – Withdrawn

Women’s Long Jump

Rhesa Foster – Added
Keturah Orji – Withdrawn
Kendell Williams – Withdrawn

Women’s 1500m

Tigist Ketema – Added
Sinclaire Johnson – Added

Women’s Discus

Shadae Lawrence – Withdrawn

Saturday Men’s 5000m

Sam Parsons – Added
Samuel Tefera – Added
Hagos Gebrhiwet – Withdrawn
Marc Scott – Withdrawn

Bowerman Mile

Charles Philibert-Thiboutot – Added
William Paulson – Added
Matthew Centrowitz – Withdrawn
Samuel Tefera – Withdrawn
Ignacio Fontes – Withdrawn
Stewart McSweyn – Withdrawn

Men’s 1500m

Colby Alexander – Added
Christian Noble – Added
Luke McCann – Added
Craig Engels – Withdrawn
Will Paulson – Withdrawn
Drew Hunter – Withdrawn
Amos Bartelsmeyer – Withdrawn

Men’s 400m T62

Ioannis Sevdikalis – Withdrawn

Women’s 5,000m

Zenah Jematu Yego – Withdrawn

Women’s 2-Mile

Caster Semenya – Withdrawn

Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

