Olympic champs Mu, Jacobs withdrew from 2022 Prefontaine Classic

Olympic champions Athing Mu and Lamont Marcell Jacobs were among the big-name athletes who have withdrawn from the 2022 Prefontaine Classic, which takes place on Friday, 27 May, and Saturday, 28 May.
Watch Friday’s action on USATF.tv and watch Saturday’s action live at 4:00 PM ET on CNBC, and 4:30 PM ET on NBC.
Tokyo Olympic 800m champion Mu was slated for a rematch with British Olympic runner-up Keely Hodgkinson, but this clash will not go ahead after the American withdrew earlier this week.
In the men’s 100m dash, Jacobs, the Olympic gold medalist, will not travel to face-off with a strong field, that also includes world champion, Christian Coleman of USA. Trayvon Bromell and world U20 record-holder Letsile Tebogo have been added to the field.
Elsewhere, Olympic 400m hurdles silver medalist Rai Benjamin has pulled out of the event, along with a host of other top rivals, while Caster Semenya withdrew from the women’s 2-mile race which will see the likes of Sifan Hassan, Beatrice Chebet, Francine Niyonsaba and Whittni Orton Morgan in action.
2022 Prefontaine Classic Latest Entry Updates
Men’s Pole Vault
Valentin Lavillenie – Added
Jacob Wooten – Added
Clayton Fritsch – Added
Sam Kendricks – Withdrawn
Thiago Braz – Withdrawn
Women’s 800m
Jemma Reekie – Added
Allie Wilson – Added
Michaela Meyer – Added
Sage Hurta – Added
Athing Mu – Withdrawn
Kate Grace – Withdrawn
Women’s High Jump
Nadezhda Dubovitskaya – Added
Elena Vallortigara – Added
Salome Lang – Withdrawn
Women’s 100m Hurdles
Tonea Marshall – Added
Cindy Sember – Added
Men’s 400m Hurdles
CJ Allen – Added
Jaheel Hyde – Added
Kemar Mowatt – Added
Khallifah Rosser – Added
Quincy Hall – Added
Rai Benjamin – Withdrawn
Kenny Selmon – Withdrawn
Abderrahman Samba – Withdrawn
Kyron McMaster – Withdrawn
Alessandro Sibilio – Withdrawn
Men’s 400m
Isaac Makwala – Added
Matthew Hudson-Smith – Added
Kahmari Montgomery – Added
Will London – Withdrawn
Men’s 100m
Trayvon Bromell – Added
Kyree King – Added
Letsile Tebogo – Added
Lamont Marcell Jacobs – Withdrawn
Marvin Bracy – Withdrawn
Ronnie Baker – Withdrawn
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
Katie Rainsberger – Added
Val Constien – Withdrawn
Geneviève Lalonde – Withdrawn
Men’s Shot Put
Nick Ponzio – Added
Payton Otterdahl – Added
Josh Awotunde – Withdrawn
Darlan Romani – Withdrawn
Women’s Long Jump
Rhesa Foster – Added
Keturah Orji – Withdrawn
Kendell Williams – Withdrawn
Women’s 1500m
Tigist Ketema – Added
Sinclaire Johnson – Added
Women’s Discus
Shadae Lawrence – Withdrawn
Saturday Men’s 5000m
Sam Parsons – Added
Samuel Tefera – Added
Hagos Gebrhiwet – Withdrawn
Marc Scott – Withdrawn
Bowerman Mile
Charles Philibert-Thiboutot – Added
William Paulson – Added
Matthew Centrowitz – Withdrawn
Samuel Tefera – Withdrawn
Ignacio Fontes – Withdrawn
Stewart McSweyn – Withdrawn
Men’s 1500m
Colby Alexander – Added
Christian Noble – Added
Luke McCann – Added
Craig Engels – Withdrawn
Will Paulson – Withdrawn
Drew Hunter – Withdrawn
Amos Bartelsmeyer – Withdrawn
Men’s 400m T62
Ioannis Sevdikalis – Withdrawn
Women’s 5,000m
Zenah Jematu Yego – Withdrawn
Women’s 2-Mile
Caster Semenya – Withdrawn