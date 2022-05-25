Olympic champs Mu, Jacobs withdrew from 2022 Prefontaine Classic

Olympic champions Athing Mu and Lamont Marcell Jacobs were among the big-name athletes who have withdrawn from the 2022 Prefontaine Classic, which takes place on Friday, 27 May, and Saturday, 28 May.

Watch Friday’s action on USATF.tv and watch Saturday’s action live at 4:00 PM ET on CNBC, and 4:30 PM ET on NBC.

READ MORE: Thompson-Herah, Richardson, Asher-Smith, Jackson head Prefontaine Classic strong 100m field

Tokyo Olympic 800m champion Mu was slated for a rematch with British Olympic runner-up Keely Hodgkinson, but this clash will not go ahead after the American withdrew earlier this week.

In the men’s 100m dash, Jacobs, the Olympic gold medalist, will not travel to face-off with a strong field, that also includes world champion, Christian Coleman of USA. Trayvon Bromell and world U20 record-holder Letsile Tebogo have been added to the field.

Elsewhere, Olympic 400m hurdles silver medalist Rai Benjamin has pulled out of the event, along with a host of other top rivals, while Caster Semenya withdrew from the women’s 2-mile race which will see the likes of Sifan Hassan, Beatrice Chebet, Francine Niyonsaba and Whittni Orton Morgan in action.

2022 Prefontaine Classic Latest Entry Updates

Men’s Pole Vault

Valentin Lavillenie – Added

Jacob Wooten – Added

Clayton Fritsch – Added

Sam Kendricks – Withdrawn

Thiago Braz – Withdrawn

Women’s 800m

Jemma Reekie – Added

Allie Wilson – Added

Michaela Meyer – Added

Sage Hurta – Added

Athing Mu – Withdrawn

Kate Grace – Withdrawn

Women’s High Jump

Nadezhda Dubovitskaya – Added

Elena Vallortigara – Added

Salome Lang – Withdrawn

Women’s 100m Hurdles

Tonea Marshall – Added

Cindy Sember – Added

Men’s 400m Hurdles

CJ Allen – Added

Jaheel Hyde – Added

Kemar Mowatt – Added

Khallifah Rosser – Added

Quincy Hall – Added

Rai Benjamin – Withdrawn

Kenny Selmon – Withdrawn

Abderrahman Samba – Withdrawn

Kyron McMaster – Withdrawn

Alessandro Sibilio – Withdrawn

Men’s 400m

Isaac Makwala – Added

Matthew Hudson-Smith – Added

Kahmari Montgomery – Added

Will London – Withdrawn

Men’s 100m

Trayvon Bromell – Added

Kyree King – Added

Letsile Tebogo – Added

Lamont Marcell Jacobs – Withdrawn

Marvin Bracy – Withdrawn

Ronnie Baker – Withdrawn

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

Katie Rainsberger – Added

Val Constien – Withdrawn

Geneviève Lalonde – Withdrawn

Men’s Shot Put

Nick Ponzio – Added

Payton Otterdahl – Added

Josh Awotunde – Withdrawn

Darlan Romani – Withdrawn

Women’s Long Jump

Rhesa Foster – Added

Keturah Orji – Withdrawn

Kendell Williams – Withdrawn

Women’s 1500m

Tigist Ketema – Added

Sinclaire Johnson – Added

Women’s Discus

Shadae Lawrence – Withdrawn

Saturday Men’s 5000m

Sam Parsons – Added

Samuel Tefera – Added

Hagos Gebrhiwet – Withdrawn

Marc Scott – Withdrawn

Bowerman Mile

Charles Philibert-Thiboutot – Added

William Paulson – Added

Matthew Centrowitz – Withdrawn

Samuel Tefera – Withdrawn

Ignacio Fontes – Withdrawn

Stewart McSweyn – Withdrawn

Men’s 1500m

Colby Alexander – Added

Christian Noble – Added

Luke McCann – Added

Craig Engels – Withdrawn

Will Paulson – Withdrawn

Drew Hunter – Withdrawn

Amos Bartelsmeyer – Withdrawn

Men’s 400m T62

Ioannis Sevdikalis – Withdrawn

Women’s 5,000m

Zenah Jematu Yego – Withdrawn

Women’s 2-Mile

Caster Semenya – Withdrawn