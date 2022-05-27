Order of events day 3 at the 2022 NCAA East preliminary; how to watch?

The order of events schedule and live streaming coverage for Day 3 at the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round track and field meeting on Friday, 27 May. Live streaming coverage will be available, just click here and you can also follow all the live results and updates.

The quarter-final round of the men’s event will take place on Friday at the Robert C. Haugh Complex on the campus of Indiana University and live streaming coverage of the first competition will get going at 1:00 pm. Read more: Results: 2022 NCAA East preliminary track and field meeting day 1

A pair of field event contests will open the day’s schedule at 1:00 pm with the men’s Discus Throw and at 2:30 pm with the men’s High Jump. The top 12 finishers in both events will advance to Oregon for the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Action on the track will start at 5:00 pm with the men’s 4x100m relay quarter-finals where the top 3 finishers from each heat plus the next 3 best times are set to move on to Eugene.

The 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 110m hurdles and 400m hurdles, as well as the 4x400m relay, which will close out the Day 3 schedule, are among the events slated to take place on Friday.

Order of events day 3 at the 2022 NCAA East preliminary round