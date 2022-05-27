Connect with us

Order of events day 3 at the 2022 NCAA East preliminary; how to watch?

You can watch Day 3 streaming coverage of the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round meeting on Friday (27) and the order of events schedule and results.

Published

day-3-at-the-2022-NCAA-East-preliminary-round
Day 3 at the 2022 NCAA East preliminary round

The order of events schedule and live streaming coverage for Day 3 at the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round track and field meeting on Friday, 27 May. Live streaming coverage will be available, just click here and you can also follow all the live results and updates.

The quarter-final round of the men’s event will take place on Friday at the Robert C. Haugh Complex on the campus of Indiana University and live streaming coverage of the first competition will get going at 1:00 pm. Read more: Results: 2022 NCAA East preliminary track and field meeting day 1

A pair of field event contests will open the day’s schedule at 1:00 pm with the men’s Discus Throw and at 2:30 pm with the men’s High Jump. The top 12 finishers in both events will advance to Oregon for the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Action on the track will start at 5:00 pm with the men’s 4x100m relay quarter-finals where the top 3 finishers from each heat plus the next 3 best times are set to move on to Eugene.

The 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 110m hurdles and 400m hurdles, as well as the 4x400m relay, which will close out the Day 3 schedule, are among the events slated to take place on Friday.

Order of events day 3 at the 2022 NCAA East preliminary round

DayStartFriday EventsRndStart ListResult
Friday1:00 PMMen DiscusFirst RoundStart ListResult
Friday2:30 PMMen High JumpFirst RoundStart ListResult
Friday5:00 PMMen 4×100 M RelayQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday5:15 PMMen 1500 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday5:40 PMMen 3000 M SteepleQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:00 PMMen Triple JumpFirst RoundStart ListResult
Friday6:15 PMMen 110 M HurdlesQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:35 PMMen 100 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:50 PMMen 400 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday7:05 PMMen 800 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday7:25 PMMen 400 M HurdlesQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday7:50 PMMen 200 MQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
Friday8:10 PMMen 5000 MSemifinalsStart ListResult
Friday8:45 PMMen 4×400 M RelayQuarterfinalsStart ListResult
