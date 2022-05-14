Connect with us

Order of events schedule: 2022 ACC Outdoor Championships Day 3

The order of events schedule at the 2022 ACC Outdoor Championships on Saturday (14). Watch live streaming on the ACC Network Extra along with results.

Published

DURHAM, N.C.  — The order of events schedule and live results links for Day 3 at the 2022 ACC Outdoor Championships at Duke University’s Morris Williams Stadium on Saturday (14).

At the end of competitions on Friday night’s second day, Florida State men and Duke women held marginal leads in the team points standings in Durham, NC.

Live streaming coverage will be available on the ACC Network Extra, starting at 11:00 am ET, and below you will find the respective links with each starting times for the day’s complete broadcasts.

WHERE TO WATCH THE 2022 ACC OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, May 1411 am – 2 pmACCNX
2 pm – 3 pmACCNX
3 pm – 5 pmACCNX
5 pm – 9 pmACCNX

READ MORE: How to watch the ACC Track and Field Championships 2022?

Saturday’s third and final day of action at the 2022 ACC Outdoor Championships will get going at 11:00 am ET with the men’s Discus Throw competition followed by the women’s Discus event at 2:00 pm ET.

Track events will start at 5:00 pm with the women’s 4x100m relay, followed by the men’s contest at 5:10 pm. The 1500m races will follow next before the speed stuff begins with the 100m hurdles finals at 5:40 pm.

The finals of the women’s and men’s 4x400m relays will close out the day at 8:30 pm and 8:40 pm, respectively.

Order of Events Schedule – 2022 ACC Outdoor Championships Day 3

Saturday, 14 May 2022

DayStartSaturday TrackRndStart ListResult
Saturday5:00 PMWomen 4×100 M RelayFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday5:10 PMMen 4×100 M RelayFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday5:20 PMWomen 1500 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday5:30 PMMen 1500 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday5:40 PMWomen 100 M HurdlesFinalStart ListResult
Saturday5:50 PMMen 110 M HurdlesFinalStart ListResult
Saturday6:00 PMWomen 400 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday6:10 PMMen 400 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday6:20 PMWomen 100 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday6:30 PMMen 100 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday6:40 PMWomen 800 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday6:50 PMMen 800 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday7:00 PMWomen 400 M HurdlesFinalStart ListResult
Saturday7:10 PMMen 400 M HurdlesFinalStart ListResult
Saturday7:20 PMWomen 200 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday7:30 PMMen 200 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday7:40 PMWomen 5000 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday8:05 PMMen 5000 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday8:30 PMWomen 4×400 M RelayFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday8:40 PMMen 4×400 M RelayFinalsStart ListResult
DayStartSaturday FieldRndStart ListResult
Saturday11:00 AMMen DiscusFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday2:00 PMWomen DiscusFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday3:00 PMMen High JumpFinalStart ListResult
Saturday6:00 PMWomen High JumpFinalStart ListResult

Advertisement