Oregon sprinter Williams, Nelson complete Pac-12 Championships sprint doubles

EUGENE — Oregon star sprinters Micah Williams and Kemba Nelson completed respected sprint doubles at the Pac-12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2022 on Sunday’s (15) third and final day at Hayward Field.

In fact, Nelson ended the women’s championship with three titles after she also helped the Ducks win the women’s 4x100m relay gold medal with a time of 42.91 seconds to start the third-day schedule.

READ MORE: Oregon’s Nelson and Micah Williams take Desert Heat Classic sprint doubles

The Jamaican sprinter won the 100m crown with a near meeting record of 11.05 seconds. The meet record is 11.03 secs, set by former Oregon champion sprinter English Gardner in 2011.

On Sunday, Ezinne Abba of California clocked 11.13 for second place behind Nelson, with Celera Barnes of USC finishing third in 11.21. Jadyn Mays of Oregon was also in the mix, clocking 11.28 for fourth.

Nelson completed the sprint double when she posted a personal best of 22.74 secs to take the 200m title, beating Abba again who ran a PB of 22.91 for second place, while Shae Anderson of UCLA came home for third in 23.04.

On the men’s side, Olympian Williams clocked a near personal best of 9.93 seconds to win the men’s 100m dash. The time is the second-fastest for the Oregon sprinter, who has a wind-legal best mark of 9.91.

Udodi Onwuzurike of Stanford ran 10.17 for second place with USC defending champion Davonte Burnett holding on for third place in 10.22 despite pulling his hamstring in the closing meters of the race. Xavier Nairne of Oregon clocked 10.27 for the fourth spot.

Williams returned to smash his personal best in the 200m and complete the sprint double, powering to 20.05 secs to just hold off a very determined Onwuzurike, who also posted a PB of 20.09 for second place.

Kasaun James of USC ran 20.41 for third.