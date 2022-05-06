Connect with us

Oregon Twilight meet schedule, order of events; how to watch on May 6?

Order of events schedule for the 2022 Oregon Twilight on Friday, 6 May. and you can watch live broadcast on RunnerSpace.com, while results are available as well.

Published

Emilie_Girard_1500m_Oregon_Twilight_live_stream
2022 Oregon Twilight live stream. Photo by Oregon Ducks

EUGENE – The order of events schedule for the 2022 Oregon Twilight meeting on Friday, 6 May. Live broadcast will be available on RunnerSpace.com and you can watch the streaming coverage from Eugene, Oregon, with a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription.

The meet is one of the many track and field events taking place this week, and it’s providing an opportunity for several individuals and relay teams to improve their season marks ahead of the busy postseason, which begins next week.

For live results and update: Live Results || Start Lists (PDF) || Accepted Entries (PDF)

Live action on Friday will get under way at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET with the men’s discus throw, while the men’s hammer throw final will take place an hour later at 6:30 pm ET. Read more: How to watch the 2022 Oregon Twilight? Hocker, Teare set to complete

Running events will start at 8:30 pm ET with the women’s 100m hurdles, followed by the men’s 110m hurdles at 8:35 pm and then the 400m races, which will start at 8:40 pm with the women’s contest.

The day’s schedule will close out very late for those following in the Eastern Standard zone, as the women’s and men’s 1500m races are slated to take place close to midnight.

Once again, please remember that you can watch the live broadcast and  all on-demand coverage with a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. So if you don’t already have an account, please sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS. On demand coverage from the event will be found here.

The 2022 Oregon Twilight Order of Events Schedule

Men Discus Throw 5:30 PM
Men Hammer Throw 6:30 PM
Women Discus Throw 7:00 PM
Women Pole Vault 7:00 PM
Men Long Jump 8:25 PM
Women 100 Hurdles 8:30 PM
Women Hammer Throw 8:30 PM
Women Long Jump 8:30 PM
Men 110 Hurdles 8:35 PM
Men Javelin Throw 8:35 PM
Women 400 Dash 8:40 PM
Men 400 Dash 8:45 PM
Women 800 8:50 PM
Men 800 9:00 PM
Women High Jump 9:00 PM
Women 100 Dash 9:30 PM
Women Shot Put 9:30 PM
Men 100 Dash 9:35 PM
Women 400 Hurdles 9:40 PM
Men 400 Hurdles 9:45 PM
Men Pole Vault 9:45 PM
Women Javelin Throw 10:05 PM
Women 3000 Steeplechase 10:10 PM
Men Triple Jump 10:15 PM
Women Triple Jump 10:15 PM
Men 3000 Steeplechase 10:25 PM
Women 200 Dash 10:40 PM
Men 200 Dash 10:45 PM
Boys 1 Mile Run Middle School 10:50 PM
Girls 1 Mile Run Middle School 10:50 PM
Men 5000 11:05 PM
Women 1500 11:25 PM
Men 1500 McChesney 11:40 PM

Advertisement