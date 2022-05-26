Results: 2022 NCAA East preliminary track and field meeting day 1

Results from Day 1 action at the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Regional track and field meeting on Wednesday, 25 May. Several of the nation’s top men, including Matthew Boling, Joseph Fahnbulleh, Trey Cunningham, Champion Allison, Eliud Kipsang, Isaac Odugbesan and Marc Minichello all advanced in their respective events.

Georgia’s Boling and Fahnbulleh of Florida both made progress to the quarter-finals of the men’s 100m and 200m after winning their respective heats, while Gators quarter-miler Allison looked strong when winning his heat to top the list of athletes advancing to Friday’s 400m quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Florida State’s Cunningham continues his impressive form this season in the men’s sprint hurdles after he topped the list of athletes moving on to the next stage of the 110m hurdles event, running 13.21 secs to win his first-round heat.

Kipsang of South Carolina and Anass Essayi of Alabama both made progress in the men’s 1500m, while Athanas Kioko the Big South Conference standout from Campbell top the list of runners who advanced in the 10,000m.

Florida State’s Adriaan Wildschutt also eased into Eugene with a comfortable run on the night, and so did Victor Kiprop of Alabama who was the third fastest.

In the field, among the highlighted performers were Penn senior Minichello who threw 80.38m in the men’s Javelin Throw, and Odugbesan of Alabama who did an impressive 20.85m to top the Shot Put field heading to Oregon for the national championships.