The results from the 2022 Absa Run Your City Cape Town 10K on Sunday 15 May, with Uganda’s Stella Chesang and Kenya’s Daniel Simiu Ebenyo coming out on top in the women’s and men’s respective races.

In the women’s race, Chesang, who finished second in both the 2018 and 2019 races, when it was contested over 12 km, crossed the finish line to set a big-time personal best of 30:40 for the victory this weekend.

Defending champion Jesca Chelangat of Kenya, running in her first-ever race over 10km, followed home in second place, eight seconds behind Chesang at 30:48.

Meanwhile, standout track star Genzebe Dibaba, in her quest to run a fast time this weekend, went straight to the front at the start of the race.

However, the Ethiopian world record holder over 1500m and five-time world indoor champion, had to settle for third in the end in 31:02. She was contesting only the sixth road race of her career.

The men’s contest saw the defending champion Ebenyo breaking the tape at 27:34 for the victory, with Isaac Kipkemboi of Kenya following home 30 seconds later in a personal best of 28:04.

2022 Absa Run Your City Cape Town 10K

WOMEN –

1. Stella CHESANG (UGA) 30:40 PB

2. Jesca CHELANGAT (KEN) 30:48

3. Genzebe Dibaba KENENI (ETH) 31:02

4. Sarah CHELANGAT (UGA) 31:35

5. Mahlet MULUGETA (ETH) 31:47 PB

6. Mercyline CHELANGAT (UGA) 31:52

7. Neheng KHATALA (LES) 32:06 PB

8. Diana CHESANG (KEN) 32:48

9. Tayla KAVANAGH 33:02

10. Glenrose XABA 33:12

11. Irvette VAN ZYL 33:14

12. Cacisile SOSIBO 33:25 PB

13. Cian OLDKNOW 33:41 PB

14. Kesa MOLOTSANE 34:18

15. Lebo PHALULA 34:23

16. Nolene CONRAD 34:59

17. Genine MANCHIP 35:15 PB

18. Lebogang PHALULA-LUTHULI 35:23

19. Zintle XINIWE 35:27

20. Amber FREEMAN 35:35 PB

21. Rutendo NYAHORA (ZIM) 36:02

22. Stella MARAIS 36:49

23. Yandiswa SHANGE 37:43

24. Hayley TONKIN 37:48

25. Leani POTGIETER 38:11

26. Christiane ADRIAANSE (GER) 38:19

27. Elmé MIDDLEMOST 38:42

28. Daneil FELDMANN 39:48

29. Paige MACKENZIE 39:50

30. Anika VISSER 39:52



MEN –

1. Daniel SIMIU EBENYO (KEN) 27:34

2. Isaac KIPKEMBOI (KEN) 28:04 PB

3. Namakoe NKHASI (LES) 28:24 PB

4. Asbel Kiprop RUTTO (KEN) 28:25 PB

5. Anthony TIMOTEUS 28:29 PB

6. Stephen Lesego MOKOKA 28:33

7. Desmond MOKGUBU 28:35 PB

8. Reghen MAGWAI 28:40

9. Thabang MOSIAKO 28:43 PB

10. Melikhaya FRANS 28:43

11. Nicholas SEOPOSENGWE 28:49

12. Sibusiso NZIMA 28:59

13. Collen MULAUDZI 29:07

14. Khoarahlane SEUTLOALI (LES) 29:21

15. Adam LIPSCHITZ 29:35

16. Nadeel WILDSCHUTT 29:36

17. Kananelo THULO 29:37

18. Kabelo SEBOKO 29:39

19. Milton KEKANA 29:40

20. Elroy GELANT 29:46

21. Pakiso MTHEMBU 29:47

22. Marko BUCARIZZA 29:50

23. Andre AFRIKA 30:05

24. Star SHAYAMANO 30:09

25. Ian SLINGER 30:19

26. Thomas STRUIS 30:23

27. Tshiamo MARIBE 30:24

28. David MANJA 30:58

29. Sinethemba TSHANGASE 30:59

30. Gilbert MUTANDIRO (ZIM) 31:11