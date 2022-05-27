Connect with us

Results on Day2: 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round

Day 2 results from the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round on Thursday (26) with the women getting involved on the second day. See the results below!

Published

ABBY_STEINER_KENTUCKY_SPRINTER
Abby Steiner of Kentucky in action during the 2022 season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. —— Results from Day 2 at the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round on Thursday (26). The women were in action on the second day here at the Haugh Track and Field Complex on the campus of Indiana University.

In the field events, Florida’s Jasmine Moore leaped 6.57m to lead the women advancing to the 2022 NCAA Championships in the long jump with teammate Claire Bryant also joining her. Read more: Order of events day 3 at the 2022 NCAA East preliminary; how to watch?

Also in the field, Jill Shippee of North Carolina led the Women Hammer competition after throwing a PB of 70.07m to advance, while teammate Madison Wiltrout made it through to the Javelin final site. Adelaide Aquilla of Ohio State heaved a college leads, facility record and season best mark of 19.09m in the Shot Put.

On the track, Abby Steiner and Alexis Holmes of Kentucky, Favour Ofili and Alia Armstrong of LSU, Coastal Carolina’s Melissa Jefferson, Florida’s Anna Hall and Imogen Barrett, Lauren Hoffman Duke, along with Kennesaw State’s Sarah Hendrick, and Flomena Asekol of Alabama were among the leading women advancing to Saturday’s quarter-final stage.

Mercy Chelangat of Alabama was the leading qualifier in the women’s 10,000m after recording a comfortable 34:17.49 to lead a strong group of runners heading to Eugene for the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, to be held on June 8-11 at Hayward Field.

Results From The 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round – Day2

DayStartThursday EventsRndResult
Thursday11:00 AMWomen HammerFirst RoundResult
Thursday1:30 PMWomen Pole VaultFirst RoundResult
Thursday2:00 PMWomen Long JumpFirst RoundResult
Thursday2:00 PMWomen 100 M HurdlesFirst RoundResult
Thursday2:30 PMWomen 1500 MFirst RoundResult
Thursday3:00 PMWomen JavelinFirst RoundResult
Thursday3:00 PMWomen 100 MFirst RoundResult
Thursday3:25 PMWomen 400 MFirst RoundResult
Thursday3:50 PMWomen 800 MFirst RoundResult
Thursday4:20 PMWomen 400 M HurdlesFirst RoundResult
Thursday4:45 PMWomen 200 MFirst RoundResult
Thursday5:10 PMWomen 10000 MSemifinalResult
Thursday6:45 PMWomen Shot PutFirst RoundResult
Simone Goss

