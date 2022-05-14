SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 Day 3 order of event schedule

The following is the 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships order of event schedule for Saturday’s (14) Day 4 at the Ole Miss Track and Field Complex here in Oxford, Miss.

Live television broadcast and online streaming are available today on the SEC Network and SEC Network+. Coverage will begin with early streaming at 1:30 pm ET with the men’s Pole Vault final, as well as the women’s Discus Throw championship competition.

Day Three – Saturday, May 14

1:30-5:45 PM ET (Stream Only) WATCH SEC Network+ 6:00-10:00 PM ET (Broadcast) WATCH SEC Network

The action continues with field event coverage at 3:30 pm ET when the women hit the runway to compete in the Triple Jump final, while at 3:45 pm the men will battle for the conference title in the Discus Throw.

Live track action will get going later in the evening at 6:05 pm with the women’s 4x100m relay final, followed by the men’s contest at 6:15 pm, while the title hunters in the men’s and women’s 1500m will take the track at 6:25 pm and 6:35 pm, respectively.

Elsewhere, the women’s 100m hurdles will get the speedsters’ schedule underway at 6:45 pm with the men’s 110m hurdles following at 6:55 pm, and then the women’s and men’s 400m at 7:05 pm and 7:15 pm, respectively.

The 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships will close out with the women’s and men’s 4x400m relay races, starting at respective times of 9:30 pm and 9:40 pm.

2022 SEC Outdoor Championships

Saturday, 14 May 2022

Men Pole Vault Sat 1:30 PM

Women Discus Throw Sat 1:30 PM

Women Triple Jump Sat 3:30 PM

Men Discus Throw Sat 3:45 PM

Men High Jump Sat 4:00 PM

Women Pole Vault Sat 6:00 PM

Women 4×100 Sat 6:05 PM

Men 4×100 Sat 6:15 PM

Women 1500 – Finals Sat 6:25 PM

Men 1500 – Finals Sat 6:35 PM

Men Triple Jump Sat 6:45 PM

Women 100 Hurdles – Finals Sat 6:45 PM

Men 110 Hurdles – Finals Sat 6:55 PM

Women 400 Dash – Finals Sat 7:05 PM

Men 400 Dash – Finals Sat 7:15 PM

Women 100 Dash – Finals Sat 7:25 PM

Men 100 Dash – Finals Sat 7:35 PM

Women 800 – Finals Sat 7:45 PM

Men 800 – Finals Sat 7:55 PM

Women 400 Hurdles – Finals Sat 8:05 PM

Men 400 Hurdles – Finals Sat 8:15 PM

Women 200 Dash – Finals Sat 8:25 PM

Men 200 Dash – Finals Sat 8:35 PM

Women 5000 Sat 8:45 PM

Men 5000 Sat 9:05 PM

Women 4×400 Sat 9:30 PM

Men 4×400 Sat 9:40 PM