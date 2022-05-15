Connect with us

SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 team points standings; Florida, Arkansas on top

The SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 final team points standings as Florida women scored 107pts and Arkansas men scored 120pts to win the titles. The championships were held over three days from 12-14 May 2022.

Published

Florida women wins SEC Outdoor Championships 2022

Arkansas men and Florida women won the SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 team titles on Saturday’s (14) third and final day of competition at the Ole Miss Track & Field Complex.

Arkansas scored 120 points from the 21 scored events to top the SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 men’s points standings. It was the second successive conference outdoor team title for the Razorbacks on the men’s side and their 21st overall.

Alabama, which challenged throughout the entire final day, came up short by six points, securing second place with 114 points, while Tennessee held on for third with 83pts, despite not scoring too many on Day 3.

The top five was completed by Florida in fourth place with 78pts and Georgia with 75pts.

Florida Gators Rally To Take SEC Women’s Team Title

Florida, in the meantime, won the women’s team title after a very exciting final day of battling.

The Gators suffered a major setback at the championships when star sprinter and hurdler Grace Stark went down injured in the 100m hurdles final and was forced to withdrew from her remaining events at the meeting.

However, after a brief inspirational team talk from head coach Mike Holloway, Florida rallied to hold off the challenge from Arkansas and LSU to secure the crown.

Holloway’s team tallied 107 points to claim the SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 trophy and narrowly edged the Razorbacks, who totaled 103pts for the runner-up spot, while LSU finished in third place with 96.5pts.

Finishing fourth was Kentucky with 85 points, while Texas A&M rounded out the top five women’s team on the scoring list with 74pts.

SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 team points standings – FINAL

Men’s Team Scores

  1. Arkansas 120
  2. Alabama 114
  3. Tennessee 83
  4. Florida 78
  5. Georgia 75
  6. Texas A&M 70
  7. LSU 69
  8. Kentucky 47
  9. Missouri 38
  10. Auburn 33
  11. Miss State 31
  12. South Carolina 30
  13. Ole Miss 25

Women’s Team Scores

  1. Florida 107
  2. Arkansas 103
  3. LSU 96.5
  4. Kentucky 85
  5. Texas A&M 74
  6. Ole Miss 72
  7. Auburn 57
  8. Alabama 48
  9. Tennessee 34
  10. Georgia 33.5
  11. South Carolina 32
  12. Missouri 27
  13. Vanderbilt 27
  14. Miss State 22

