Selected 2022 Vitality London 10,000 results; Cross upsets Mo Farah

Selected 2022 Vitality London 10,000 results on Monday (2) as Ellis Cross upset Mo Farah in the men’s race and Eilish McColgan won women’s title.

Mo Farah of Great Britain after winning at the World Championships: Photo by Track And Field Photo

LONDON — Selected 2022 Vitality London 10,000 results from the race that took place on Monday (2) with Ellis Cross and Eilish McColgan winning the men’s and women’s titles.

Cross came out as the surprised winner in the men’s race after beating seven-time winner Mo Farah to the tape.

Cross, who represents Aldershot Farnham & District, finished in a time of 28:40 to upset the four-time Olympic champion Farah and then said after the race that he got his inspirations from the London crowd that cheered him on.

READ MORE: 2022 Pittsburgh Half Marathon results; Kiptoo, Rotich claim titles

Farah, who last raced in June 2021, was unable to add to his Vitality London 10,000 list of titles, and has to settle for second place in 28:44 after struggling to match the final out-kick from Cross.

Thames Valley’s Mohamud Aadan also broke the 29-minute barrier, clocking 28:48 for third place.

On the women’s side, McColgan dominated the field to finish at a time of 30:23 and fell just two seconds shy of Paula Radcliffe’s 19-year-old British and European 10,000m record.

Samantha Harrison ran 31:44 for second place to finish in front of Clara Evans who ran 32:35.

RESULTS: VITALITY LONDON 10K
7085 Results | unofficial results | Men
Runner
Finish
1 Cross, Ellis (GBR) 28:40
2 Farah, Mo (GBR) 28:44
3 Aadan, Mohamud (GBR) 28:48
4 Thompson, Chris (GBR) 29:10
5 Sesemann, Philip (GBR) 29:19
6 Milner, Hugo (GBR) 29:20
7 Heyes, Andrew (GBR) 29:26
8 Fox, Oliver (GBR) 29:28
9 Griffiths, Joshua (GBR) 29:32
10 Gray, Jack (GBR) 29:33
11 Brisley, Charlie (GBR) 29:50
12 Everard, Eoin (IRL) 29:54
13 Alcock, Benjamin (GBR) 29:57
14 Gebreselassie, Samuel (GBR) 29:58
15 Jones, Dominic (GBR) 29:58
16 Cole, Ben (GBR) 30:04
17 Hawkins, Derek (GBR) 30:07
18 Chalmers, Gavyn (GBR) 30:18
19 Connor, James (GBR) 30:19
20 Roddy, Patrick (GBR) 30:22
21 Bovingdon, Ed (GBR) 30:35
22 Beattie, John (GBR) 30:53
23 Jervis, Tom (GBR) 30:57
24 Willmore, Dom (GBR) 31:04
25 Menges, Tewelde (GBR) 31:07

6160 Results | unofficial results | Women
Finish
1 Mccolgan, Eilish (GBR) 30:23
2 Harrison, Samantha (GBR) 31:44
3 Evans, Clara (GBR) 32:35
4 Twell, Stephanie (GBR) 33:45
5 Mitchell, Naomi (GBR) 33:58
6 Connor, Sinead (IRL) 34:00
7 Dixon, Holly (GBR) 34:16
8 Macdougall, Wendy (GBR) 34:32
9 Marchant, Megan (GBR) 34:53
10 Ingham, Vicki (GBR) 35:09
11 Ware, Eddie (GBR) 35:27
12 Pullen, Hannah (GBR) 35:31
13 Munn, Hayley (GBR) 35:40
14 Locks, Lesley (GBR) 35:42
15 Weston, Georgina (GBR) 35:52
16 Bunting, Rebecca (GBR) 35:55
17 Gallop, Rebecca (GBR) 35:59
18 Nimmock, Dani (GBR) 36:05
19 Rowland, Katie (GBR) 36:14
20 Chalwin, Charlotte Emily (GBR) 36:14
21 Brown, Kate (GBR) 36:24
22 MacKie, Jessica (GBR) 36:26
23 Gibson, Melissah (GBR) 36:26
24 Desborough, Olivia (GBR) 36:31
25 Millar, Caitlin (GBR) 36:31

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

