Sha’Carri Richardson to open season at 2022 Duval County Challenge?

Sha’Carri Richardson is set to open the season at 2022 Duval County Challenge American Track League meeting today. You can watch live on ESPN3.

ShaCarri-Richardson-at-the-2021-U.S.-Olympic-Trials
Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials. Photo NBC Video Capture

JACKSONVILLE, FL — All eyes will be at the Jax Track at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, today where American spotlighted sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is slated to once again make her season opener at the 2022 Duval County Challenge PUMA American Track League.

Another notable starter in the women’s 100m dash is former world champion Tori Bowie, who last competed almost a year ago. The meeting will be streaming live on ESPN3 and WatchESPN.com.

READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Duval County Challenge American Track League?

However, the focus this weekend at the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Label series meeting in Jacksonville, will certainly be on her countrywoman Sha’Carri Richardson.

Richardson has not competed since ending her 2021 campaign in Italy last September, while the American has pulled out of three scheduled meetings this season, including an initial well-hyped clash against her Jamaican rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Kenya, earlier this month.

According to her former training partner and close friend Justin Gatlin, the 22-year-old has been showing the kind of form that would suggest she’s ready to break the women’s 100m world record in the near future.

So, after seeing her name appear on the entry list for this weekend’s 2022 Duval County Challenge American Track League meeting, several track and field fans have already adjusted their plans to fit the U.S. sprinter into their schedule.

Richardson will race from the fifth heat of the women’s 100m where she will come up against a strong field that also includes Jamaica’s Natalliah Whyte and Americans Twanisha Terry and Shania Collins who have all already broken 11.00 seconds this season.

The very competitive heat also includes USA’s Tamari Davis, Marybeth Sant-Price, and English Gardner, as well as Shockoria Wallace of Jamaica.

Meanwhile, veteran sprinter Bowie is listed among the runners to start in the third heat, which also includes Jamaica’s Ashanti Moore, Khalifa St. Fort of Trinidad and Tobago, China’s Xiaojing Liang, plus other Americans Ashley Henderson, Maia McCoy and Kiara Parker.

Watch the live streaming on ESPN3, WatchESPN.com, and the ESPN App.

Advertisement